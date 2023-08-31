While many across the globe have embraced an anti-pageant sentiment for decades, saying pageants objectify women, in Louisiana, a strong contingency has a different take.
Cue the Shrimp and Petroleum queen, the Duck Festival queen, the Christmas on the Bayou queen, the Rice queen, the Frog queen, et al.
For more than 50 years, Baton Rouge has gotten extra sparkly when the annual Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals convention comes to town, hosting more than 50 festival queens from across the state and festival representatives, vendors and more.
The queens represent Louisiana crops or commodities, and through the years, the queens have competed in the weekend's showcase event, a pageant historically called the Queen of Queens, which has included interviews, evening gown competitions, on-stage questions and more.
On Aug. 24, LAFF announced a change in plans for the upcoming 2024 convention.
In a Facebook statement, the LAFF board posted: We are excited to announce a change to our LAFF Queen selection process beginning at our 2024 convention. The LAFF Queen Contest will be based solely on interview. There will be no evening gown competition or on-stage question.
The organization exists to promote events in the state, educate event organizers and encourage the holding of fairs, expositions, festivals and displays. The Facebook post included that the decision to change was unanimous among its board and aligns "with our goals as an organization that focuses on our membership." The board also sent a formal and detailed announcement to its members.
LAFF membership is open to all fairs, festivals and special events in Louisiana. Associate memberships are available to organizations, businesses and individuals who are associated with special events in some capacity, such as organizers, food vendors, entertainers, etc.
Shock. Outrage. High emotions.
The administrate decision and social media post was not received in a vacuum. The post generated incredible response, emotion and outrage — primarily among the "Queen of Queens" community, which is larger than one might expect given that the event has a 50+ year history, and Louisiana has more festival queens than Dolly has rhinestones.
"This change will better prepare fair and festival queens to support and represent their events by allowing them to receive an experience at convention that focuses on education, networking, and working with their boards to achieve their event goals," LAFF's Facebook post continues.
Lana M. Fontenot disagrees.
In 2005, Fontenot was Cottonport's Christmas on the Bayou queen. She went on to compete in the LAFF Queen of Queens pageant and won.
"That’s where I learned a lot of my work ethic, dedication, confidence and speaking in front of large crowds, answering questions off the cuff confidently and eloquently," Fontenot said. "I know I would not be a vice president of a college right now in the C-Suite had it not been for my decade-long career in pageants that led to the pinnacle of winning the LAFF Queen in 2005."
Since then, she has emceed, judged and helped with various festival pageants. As the face of the Association, Fontenot believes that the process to become the LAFF Queen goes deeper than a one-on-one interview.
"It's about being poised in front of large crowds, speaking clearly about the mission of the organization to large audiences, being able to answer tough questions under pressure in a confident, but also diplomatic way," she said.
Fontenot says that for many who have been involved in the pageant arm of the process, stripping down the selection process to an interview undermines what is needed for the ambassador role. As ambassadors, festival queens travel the state promoting their communities, fairs and festivals.
The LAFF board says they're not "anti-pageants."
A shift in perspective
In an emailed statement to The Advocate, the LAFF board expressed that the social media reactions were not a surprise, as they are aware that it would be a "difficult shift for some." However, the board says it sees the change as a positive for festival queens to be able to attend workshops, such as the general session meeting, tradeshow, Taste of Louisiana, awards banquet and luncheons in their entirety.
"The queens in attendance will be seen as more than just a pageant contestant, but also as a convention delegate," the LAFF board said in the statement. "We believe that our queens will be part of the future of the fair and festival industry, and we are encouraging them to learn, grow, and network alongside organizers, vendors, and volunteers of our members at LAFF Convention and beyond."
In 2018, Miss America removed its swimsuit competition in an effort to shift its focus away from judging contestants on their physical appearance. There have been other changes since in the pageant arena.
Kathryn Duncan, the senior director of social media and communications at Visit Lake Charles, was the 81st International Rice Festival Queen. In 2018, she attended the LAFF convention.
"Being a festival queen was almost like exposure therapy in a way for me," she said. "This opportunity allowed me to gain confidence and is completely the reason why I’m in the career that I am today. It has prepared me for really scary things that I did not think I could accomplish."
Duncan noted that the Facebook post from the LAFF board announcing the change was a shock, adding that she thought the timing was bad and tone deaf since several parishes were experiencing wildfires and the Gueydan Duck Festival was happening, which is an original and prominent member of the LAFF board.
"This is a change to the Association that has a lot of historic importance and has been a huge draw for the association for years," Duncan said. "It was just not handled correctly, and it was a very selfish decision on the board’s part."
The board added that they have reached out directly to many of their members and are listening to their feedback.
Proposing a 'win-win' for all
A Facebook group of past LAFF Queens, festival queens, current directors, delegates and vendors was formed this week — the LAFF Pageant Advocacy Committee. The committee is made up of past LAFF Queens, festival queens, current directors, delegates and vendors. Their goal is to present qualitative and quantitative data to the LAFF board from surveys and polls to encourage the board to hold off on any changes for the 2024 LAFF convention.
Both Fontenot and Duncan are in the group.
"It's a committee of like-minded people together to ensure that the Association is held to the highest standard and keeps the members' needs at the forefront," Duncan said.
Fontenot added that the committee wants to present solutions to the board so that it can be a "win-win" for all stakeholders, including moving the Queen competition to a separate weekend so that it isn't distracting from the professional development of the delegates at the convention. The committee is sending out surveys to the festival queens who are eligible to participate in the upcoming LAFF pageant so that the committee can accurately represent the women.
Fontenot argues that festival queens play an important role in Louisiana's tourism industry.
"Watering that down is not the way to go, as we’re really looking to continue to put tourism and tourism of our fairs and festivals on a more national stage," she said.
In the statement, the LAFF board said they are hopeful that the changes will correct any misconception that LAFF is a pageant organization but rather a leader and driver of tourism for Louisiana.