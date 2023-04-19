Louisiana Fish Fry Products is bringing a little swagu to the kitchen.
A leading supplier of Louisiana-inspired batters, boil seasonings and more has named Baton Rouge native Marcus Spears, affectionately known as “The Big Swagu,” as CFO — that's chief fry officer — and company spokesperson.
In his role, Spears, a former LSU All-American/defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys and current ESPN football analyst, will share his own cooking tips and recipes using Louisiana Fish Fry Products.
“I’ve lived all over the U.S. in my career, and cooking with Louisiana Fish Fry Products always reminds me of home,” Spears said in a news release. “Growing up in Baton Rouge, I was always watching my grandmother cook for us."
"I would watch her fry fish in a cast-iron skillet using ‘the blue bag’ mix, which made it so crispy and flavorful. As I got older and started cooking for myself, I quickly learned the blue bag was Louisiana Fish Fry. So I guess you could say I have a pretty impressive resume to join the team as chief fry officer.”
Spears was born in Baton Rouge in 1983 and attended high school at Southern University Lab School. He signed with LSU in 2001 as the No. 1-rated tight end prospect. In 2014, after playing for the Dallas Cowboys for nine years, he began his television career with SEC Nation, the SEC Network's weekly college football pregame show.
Since he's no stranger to the camera, Spears will also appear in TV, radio and social media campaigns for the brand and work at the office and plant in Baton Rouge.
“We knew our chief fry officer role needed to be filled by someone who appreciates Louisiana flavor, brings the spice to the kitchen and can throw a good time,” said Caroline Gray, the vice president of marketing for Louisiana Fish Fry Products. “Marcus Spears was the top seed. He immediately fit in really well with the team, and we’re excited to kick off our work together.”
The brand offers various batters and coatings, seafood boils, sauces and marinades, entrée and rice mixes, baking mixes, spices and seasonings. Their portfolio of products spans deep fry, air fry and oven fry for multiple protein types.
Louisiana Fish Fry Products are sold in regional and national grocers including: Walmart, Kroger, H-E-B, Albertsons, Publix, and on Amazon and creolefood.com. To hear Spears’ game plan as he takes on the role of Louisiana Fish Fry Products’ Chief Fry Officer, visit louisianafishfry.com/chief-fry-officer or follow @lafishfry on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.