If seeing Christmas lights is an essential part of your family's holiday experience, here's the perfect road trip.
The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights takes you through seven cities or pairs of cities in the state's central and northern regions, each stop decorated to the hilt, and varied yuletide festivities and shopping and dining experiences. Pick and choose or make a multi-day/night adventure of it if you want to hit all seven areas — Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Ruston, Monroe-West Monroe, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria-Pineville.
The trail's respective tourist bureaus even have a strategy.
"The destinations along our trail are strategically selected to make sure that each city has another destination less than an hour away," says Jerrica Bennett, public relations/digital content manager at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau. "However, a great way to group them if you are trying to get as many as you can would be to drive the I-20 corridor hitting Monroe-West Monroe, Ruston, Minden and Shreveport-Bossier. Or you can go the I-49 route and visit Shreveport, Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria/Pineville. Another way is breaking them up by north and south, with the I-20 cities being the northern ones and Logansport, Natchitoches and Alexandria/Pineville to the south.
Although the trail's been operating for over 30 years, this is Ruston and Logansport's first year.
"The Ruston downtown area is a beautifully lit destination with exciting events like their 'Lincoln Lights Up the Pines' featuring vintage campers decorated for the season," Bennett says. "Logansport is just a few miles away from Shreveport, and their Festival of Lights on the Sabine River are a very popular stop for visitors that you can experience either walking or driving."
Although she can't speak for all the trail cities, Bennett reports that just a single event, "Christmas in Roseland," draws about 15,000 people annually, while "Rockets Over the Red" attracts a few thousand people as well.
Christmas in Roseland is a walking-only event at the American Rose Center, 8877 Jefferson Paige Road, Shreveport. Check out the twinkling lights, dozens of lighted displays, giant Christmas cards to the community, nightly entertainment and photos with Santa. https://www.rose.org/christmas-in-roseland
"Rockets Over the Red," a festival that took place the Saturday after Thanksgiving, features the tree lighting and fireworks/bridge light show. https://rocketsoverthered.com/
Some highlights from the other participating cities include:
- Minden: "Main to Main Trade Days," "Christmas Market on Main" and "Old World Christmas Lights Spectacular"
- Ruston: Holiday Arts Market and the Ruston Community Theatre's holiday play
- Monroe-West Monroe: "Christmas at the Biedenharn" and Santa’s Christmas Village at the Northeast Louisiana Children’s Museum.
- Logansport: Holiday kick-off festivities and mesmerizing light displays along the Sabine River
- Natchitoches: Christmas festival and massive light display along Cane River Lake
- Alexandria-Pineville: An old-fashioned Christmas celebration at Kent House and Teddy Bear Tea at the Hotel Bentley
For more information on the trails, visit holidaytrailoflights.com/ or follow all the fun on social media at https://www.facebook.com/HolidayTrailOfLights or https://www.instagram.com/louisianaholidaytrailoflights/