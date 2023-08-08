After infusing the Carnival spirit into his winning "Mardi Gras Mania" vehicle earlier this season, Louisiana's Nick Harrison could win $50,000 more should he be victorious in Tuesday's "Hot Wheels™: Ultimate Challenge" grand finale.
Harrison, of Hammond, already took home a $25,000 prize for "Mardi Gras Mania," a party car made from a 1984 Monte Carlo.
Three contestants are still in the running for the top prize, which also includes having their winning design turned into part of the iconic Hot Wheels™ die-cast toy car line.
In each episode of the freshman NBC series, two Hot Wheels™ superfans have squared off in converting an ordinary vehicle into an "extraordinary showstopper," according to the show synopsis. Tonight, the trio will each build another car, with assistance from some experts, to determine the winner.
Harrison is competing aganist Jim Farrell, of Lacey, New Jersey, and Arushi Garg, of Houston.
"Hot Wheels™: Ultimate Challenge" airs at 9 p.m., following a two-hour auditions episode of "America's Got Talent" at 7 p.m.