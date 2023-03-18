"Tambou," a film produced by Baton Rouge’s Ann Nguyen and directed by Luke Harris, of New Orleans, will air at 9 p.m. Saturday on TV5Monde USA or channel 226 on Cox cable.
"Tambou," the winner of the 2022 #CreateLouisiana French Culture Film Grant, tells the story of an elderly Black Creole grandfather who must make money from street performing or move to Oklahoma with his daughter and grandson.
The grant "aims to champion indigenous filmmaking talent and celebrate the diverse culture of Louisiana," a news release states. The grant was supported by TV5Monde USA, Cox Communications, Deep South Studios and the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana.
The correlating annual festival "provides a unique opportunity for Louisiana filmmakers and is designed to support a thoughtful new film that showcases Francophone culture and talent," the release also says.