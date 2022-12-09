Through good times and bad, Teddy's Juke Joint in Zachary has played host to the blues for more than 40 years.
It's had the odd dose of recognition over the years, but few shout-outs have been as prestigious as the latest one. Last week, Teddy's was granted a Keeping the Blues Alive award by the Memphis-based Blues Foundation.
Voted on by a "select panel of blues professionals," the awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions to the blues world. They will be presented at a ceremony in Memphis in January.
Owner Lloyd "Teddy" Johnston said he "felt good" when he was notified of the honor last week.
"I'm glad to get it," he said. "I'm glad that somebody thought about my place enough to give me an award."
Juke joints — rough and ready bars where early bluesmen honed their skills — were once ubiquitous around the South. Now they've all but disappeared, with just a small handful of places like Teddy's remaining to keep their history alive.
Established in 1979 by Johnston, Teddy's has played host to a who's who of local and touring blues artists over the years.
Tucked away down a dirt road in Zachary, the sparkly, colorful bar is a sight to see any night of the week. Its walls are filled with memorabilia and photos, while Johnston spins records whenever there isn't live music to keep people entertained (which there is most weekends and Wednesday nights).
It also has a renowned kitchen serving favorites including red beans and rice, pork chop sandwiches and turkey wings.
Johnston's ties to his bar go deeper than most. Not only is its proprietor and founder, but he was actually born in the building when it was little more than a shack.
In recent years, keeping Teddy's going hasn't been easy. Just last year, the bar hosted a three-day festival (called "Teddy Fest: Save Teddy’s Juke Joint"), which aimed to help it recover from a severe drop in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic reduced us to just bare bones, but I still had to be here every day to keep people from breaking in and stealing everything," Johnston said at the time. "I would just sit out there on the front porch. If I didn't own the building, I would have been gone."
Though the festival did help, times are still tough.
"The pandemic didn't do anything but hurt my business," he said. "It ain't picking up too much now. I'm just barely keeping the doors open."
Hopefully, Keeping the Blues Alive will help keep Teddy's Juke Joint alive, too.