"The only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys."
— Malcolm Forbes
Louisiana's Nick Harrison channels his own inner-child on "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge" at 9 p.m. Tuesday on NBC.
The unscripted series gives car enthusiasts and Hot Wheels fans the opportunity to transform a memorable car from their past into "an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper," according to NBC Entertainment.
In each episode, two contestants face off to turn out the best "life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams," with the assistance of a team of automotive specialists called "The Car Pool."
Harrison, 42, of Hammond, is an on-air talent for ESPN Radio New Orleans (100.3 FM).
"Nick Harrison will transform an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper named 'Mardi Gras Mania' inspired by his personal connection to his home state of Louisiana," according to the episode synopsis.
The winner of each episode gets $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale, where three finalists will transform another car in hopes of riding home with another $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car.
The series is hosted by car aficionado Rutledge Wood. WWE Superstar Big E will be guest judge.