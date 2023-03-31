On Thursday, Paul Boudreaux of Lafayette headed to Dallas with high expectations and tickets for the big event in hand. He didn't get his hotel reservations until Tuesday.
When he first called to make the reservations, he balked at the $450 a night room rate but eventually got the same room for $130 through a third-party vendor.
When he and his friend Lareena Llamado, of Jacksonville, Florida, pulled up to the Sheraton Dallas, the host hotel for the NCAA Women's Final Four, they were ready. In true Louisiana fashion, Boudreaux, like so many other basketball fans this year, had all the sparkly clothes a fellow could want.
"We drive to Dallas and when we get to the hotel, it is chaos," Boudreaux said. "Everybody looked like they were having a good time. The hotel had a light-up marquee in the lobby and it had music notes flying across. People were dressed to the nines. I’m excited thinking, ‘Wow! So many people here to see Taylor (Swift).’"
Llamado said her first question was, "What is with all the people?"
She had no doubt that they were all as excited about the Friday night Taylor Swift concert as she and Boudreaux were.
"I was like, 'They're all Taylor Swift fans.' Then I was like, ‘They’re all very tall. Taylor Swift has some tall fans.' Then, I thought, 'I'm glad we don't have floor tickets, we wouldn’t see anything,'" she said.
Once inside the hotel lobby, Boudreaux said he noticed that he was the shortest person by at least a foot. Then, he noticed a lot of the people were wearing shirts with logos "from all sorts of animals I’ve never seen."
"Something is going on," he said. "We walked in and saw the signs and said, ‘OMG, it’s the Final Four for women,' which made sense because they were all gigantic. There’s no doubt that we walked by very famous women’s basketball people, but we were still like, ‘Taylor is amazing. She sold out a hotel 30 minutes from the venue.’"
By Friday morning, the pair put on their sparkles and went all in with the NCAA Final Four fun.
Boudreaux's sparkly pants could rival one of coach Kim Mulkey's jackets. He originally spotted them while scrolling through TikTok, looking up costume ideas for the Taylor Swift Eras tour.
On Saturday, March 25, he found the sparkly pants online. They only had one size left — and it wasn't his. So, what did he do?
He found the owner of the company, located in Wisconsin, that made the pants on Facebook and messaged him. Boudreaux noticed that the owner was pictured wearing the pants that he wanted to purchase for the Taylor Swift concert.
"He’s the same size as me. He told me in the picture he’s wearing an XL, but he should have sized up to the 2X. I told him, ‘Well, that’s convenient because you only have a 2X in stock,'" Boudreaux said with a laugh.
The owner assured Boudreaux that the 2X size would work for him and that the expedited shipping would have the pants to Louisiana by Wednesday — so Boudreaux placed the order.
Later, alarms sounded when Boudreaux received a shipping email saying the much-sought-after pant would not arrive until Friday, which would be too late.
"So, I messaged the owner of the company and asked if there’s a way to intercept the package and overnight it," Boudreaux said.
It was not. Like Elvis, the package had already left the building.
At that point, Boudreaux resorted to a higher power.
@pdreaux When shipping says delivery date is Friday and you’re leaving on Thursday. @candyboyzclothing @taylorswift #ineedpants #theerastour #sequins #uhoh ♬ You Need To Calm Down - Taylor Swift
"A couple of years ago, somebody bought me a Taylor Swift prayer candle as a Christmas gift, and I thought, 'There’s no better time to use it than now,'" he said. "So I lit it and sent a picture to owner of the company that made the sparkly pants and said, ‘I think she’s got this under control, thank you.’"
The clothes manufacturer thought the candle photo was hysterical.
"I, on the other hand, am almost in tears because I want these pants. Five times a day, I’m tracking shipping. Wednesday I get an alert that the pants would arrive Thursday — so I breathed a sign of relief," he said. "I lit the candle every day. I even made a TikTok about it."
The Kim Mulkey/Taylor Swift-worthy sparkly pants arrived and Boudreaux wore them all over Dallas Friday ahead of the big event Friday evening.
"We went to an NCAA Women's Final Four Fan Fair Day, where all the Final Four sponsors had interactive booths – Nissan, Powerade, Wilson, Coke, Capital One and ESPN. It was a blast," he said.
He and Llamado took photos with the trophy and pretended to cut the net.
"We played a lot of basketball and learned that we are not good at it. We will stick to singing with Taylor," he said. "There was a band and spirit squad competition, so we sat with fellow LSU fans. A lot of people from LSU were saying, ‘Oh yea, you match Coach Kim.’ I giggled and said, ‘Oh no, this is Taylor Swift.’"
All in all, Boudreaux and Llamado said they had a great day. He said the big take-away for the day was the importance of exploring.
"100% Explore," he said. "You never know what you’re going to find."
By 4:30 Friday afternoon, Boudreaux and Llamado were getting ready for the big night with Taylor Swift.
Boudreaux took a few minutes between the unexpected NCAA Final Four festivities to take a short rest in his hotel room.
"I’m going to freshen up and we’ll be leaving shortly," he said.
Will they be watching the game while at the concert?
"Oh, yes," he said. "We're invested now."
Kindred spirits in the sparkle.