James Bates can't cook, and he's far from alone.
The Hammond man has joined 15 other kitchen-challenged recruits on this season of Food Network's "Worst Cooks in America."
If Sunday night's premiere is any indication, celebrity chefs/mentors Anne Burrell and Jeff Mauro do indeed have their work cut out for them. But it's all in the name of love, as Season 26 is subtitled "Love at First Bite."
"The food that makes my little kids all happy inside is spaghetti, pizza, the usual kids' things, and I can't even do that," Bates, 31 and the divorced father of two, confesses in the first episode soon after being tasked with cooking a meal of his choosing in 60 minutes. The exercise was meant to assess the contestants' kitchen skills, or in most cases, the lack thereof.
While watching what the 16 would-be cooks were concocting, Mauro's often heard saying sarcastically, "I can't wait to try that," adding an eye roll.
Bates explains that he's whipping up some chocolate pasta because he "saw it online somewhere and I wanted to taste it and try it." And why not bake some banana bread along with it?
"I've eaten banana bread before, but never ever made it, so here's my chance," he says.
With the clock ticking, a concerned Burrell advises Bates that he best get started on the bread.
"I know my banana bread's not ready, but I have to get it on the plate," Bates says near the 60-minute point.
He opens the oven to see a half-baked loaf.
"It's twerking," he yells, trying to lighten the moment. " … My banana bread's just goop."
Alas, Burrell and Moreau had little positive to say about Bates' chocolate pasta with hazelnut cream sauce, and brown sugar banana bread.
"This looks like something I would step over on the sidewalk," Burrell comments.
"I wanted to make it thick and brown like me," Bates replies, still attempting for some comic relief.
"This is really something special," Burrell deadpans.
In the show's second half, the chefs cooked a seared duck breast with Port wine and cherry sauce, and haricot verts (green beans) with crispy duck fat potatoes.
"I was lost every step," remarked a confounded Bates.
In a first this season, the mentors selected pairs of partners for their teams who will work together through each week's skill games and challenges. Burrell paired Bates and Chicago contestant Sami White as part of her red team.
The fact that Bates turned to humor on the "Worst Cooks" premiere doesn't surprise any of his 295,000 YouTube subscribers. Using the name The Real Spark, Bates' specialty is taking unusual news events and turning them into comic skits, incorporating himself as a main character in the story. Like the one about the husband who catches his wife cheating on Google Street View, or the passenger who gets taped to his seat after attacking a flight attendant during a flight to Miami, or the woman who rams her SUV into Popeyes when they run out of biscuits.
Bates, who's a high school janitor by day, has been producing these videos for about seven years. He says he's always been a clown, but now he gets paid for it (he's also on Instagram). Bates' online presence is how he got noticed by casting agents for "Worst Cooks," who emailed him about possibly competing on the series.
Also helping him break into reality TV was one fishy story.
"So I had a date. I was trying to be all romantic and cook and show her that I had different skills and different things to offer," Bates explained.
His plan was to bake a whole fish in the oven. When he checked on it, he found the outside cooked nicely.
"So I'm like, 'OK, the whole thing is done,' he said. "We get ready to eat it and the inside is still cold and frozen in the middle. So that was a disaster."
But did she really just get up and leave?
"Oh, yeah, she was gone," he said.
"Worst Cooks in America" returns at 7 p.m. Sunday.