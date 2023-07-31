A Baton Rouge man will become the first hearing-impaired contestant in CBS' "Big Brother" history.
Matt Klotz, 27, a former student and swim team member at LSU, is a native of Cameron Park, California. Klotz is a Deaflympics gold medalist and was part of LSU's 200 Free Relay team that broke the school record at the SEC Championships.
Klotz will join 15 other houseguests on the series' 25th season, which premieres live at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans can watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season.
In the series, the contestants share the "Big Brother" house located on a Hollywood studio lot. Their every move is recorded by video cameras throughout the house. They also compete in a series of weekly challenges, and nominate and vote on a fellow houseguests for eviction each week.
"Big Brother" will again air three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, the series will air at 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays and 8 p.m. Thursdays, when the live eviction show unfolds.
Julie Chen Moonves is returning as host. The contestants will be competing for $750,000.
Through the years, Louisiana has had a number of contestants on Big Brother, including Krista Stegall from Opelousas and Victor Arroyo from Slidell. In 2012, Tulane student and residence assistant Ian Terry won the season and the $500,000 grand prize.