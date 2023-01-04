The Rev. Josh Johnson, priest at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Baton Rouge, is breaking the mold.
Johnson collaborated with his brother, Matt Johnson, known as rapper Sicka Sin, to create a music video at Sacred Heart to connect with the community in Mid City.
“In everything I do as a priest, I always try to get to know the people of the land I'm ministering to,” Josh Johnson said. “We can’t just keep the doors of our church open and expect people to come in. We have to go out to them and meet them where they’re at.”
Josh Johnson said that his brother was signed to a secular record label in high school, but in recent years, he’s had a conversion. Matt Johnson explained that he's been in the music industry for over 22 years, but has created Christian rap music for about 11 years since being saved. At Thanksgiving dinner last year, Matt Johnson asked the priest to work on a song together. Now, a little over a year later, the music video for “I Need You Now” is out.
Matt Johnson explained that he thought it would be a good idea to put his younger brother on the song to sing the chorus. Up until "I Need You Now," they had never collaborated together.
"It's extremely amazing to walk out this Christian walk with my brother while trying to live my best life for Jesus and bring souls to the kingdom of God," Matt Johnson wrote.
The response from the video has been “overwhelmingly positive,” according to Josh Johnson, with feedback from people who are regular churchgoers and people who haven’t been to church.
“The reason why I wanted [the video] at Sacred Heart was to signal a message that it’s time for the church, the body of Christ, to go outside the doors and encounter the people in the community,” Josh Johnson said. “Walk with the people, listen to the people, talk to the people, love the people and then invite the people to also fall in love with Jesus.”
Since he became the pastor of Sacred Heart in July of 2022, Josh Johnson has made it his mission to connect with the diverse members of his parish, including the young people who are immersed in hip-hop culture.
“It's important for us to be able to communicate the gospel to them in a way that they’re going to listen to it, right?,” Josh Johnson asked.
He and the church have hosted block parties and praise and worship events to connect people in the neighborhood, church parishioners and parents of the students at Sacred Heart of Jesus School. Josh Johnson is also in collaboration with The Roman Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge to host an Adoration, Community, Theology and Service Retreat.
In collaboration with Vagabond Missions, where Josh Johnson serves on the board of directors as the national chaplain, six missionaries have been invited to move to Baton Rouge. Vagabond Missions currently serves in 13 missions across eight cities to introduce inner-city teens to faith and community. In Baton Rouge, they plan to move into Mid City to provide after-school activities and tutoring to help young people grow in relationship with each other and with the Lord.
Josh Johnson has also frequented different businesses in Mid City to bless them, pray with them and financially support them in order to invest in the community.
“One of my biggest desires is to connect the church, the school and the neighbors together. I don’t want to just be the pastor of the church or just the pastor of the school. I'm responsible for the neighborhood as well,” Josh Johnson said. “I think when we’re trying to build up a civilization of love, everybody’s necessary."
To watch the music video, visit Sicka Sin's YouTube channel.