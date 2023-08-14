Where I was: Living on the north shore, getting to just about anywhere in the state of Louisiana means traveling east to west. And that often means the long, flat stretch of U.S. 190 between Port Allen and Opelousas. I was there again last week, coasting down the Atchafalaya River bridge into Krotz Springs right at the posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour. Just ahead on the right — Billy's Boudin and Cracklin, a cavernous and gleaming gas station convenience store with a wide selection of mostly fried delicacies available.
Two days later, I was returning, and as I cruised along five miles below the posted limit, I pulled up next to a low-slung wooden building on the right. Kartchner's Boudin and Cracklin', the rustic counterweight to Billy's across the highway.
What I ate: From Billy's — a local chain owned by the family of America's Got Talent contestant Kylie Frey — I got a quarter-pound of chicken cracklins, and two crawfish boudin balls. And from Kartchner's, a Scott-based outlet, a crawfish pie, a boudin ball and a half-pound of chicken cracklins.
What I thought: Oh, man, the two stops 48 hours apart were about all the fried deliciousness my system could handle.
From Billy's, I loved the chicken cracklin. Some were meatier, almost like small nuggets. But most of the bag was just crispy pieces of fried skin dusted with spices. They were gone long before I saw Interstate 49. The crawfish boudin balls were fine but did not upstage the cracklins.
At Kartchners, the cracklins were fine, not as spicy. The crawfish pie and the boudin ball were fantastic. The former had nice, flaky dark brown crust and an almost-étouffée-like flavor to it; the latter was pork and rice goodness wrapped in a hot crunchy shell. None of it survived the spillway as I drove east.
Other opinions: I was alone, so wasn't able to gather much intel. But the boudin and cracklin game in Krotz Springs is legendary.
Verdict: You know you have to slow down in Krotz Springs anyway. You might as well stop at one (if not two) of the town's boudin and cracklin joints. Doing so will require forgetting your cholesterol count for a little while and enjoying one of life's finer pleasures while you motor across the state.
Billy's Boudin and Cracklin is located at 24467 U.S. 190 in Krotz Springs. Hours are 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Kartchners is at 24562 U.S. 190, just across the road. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days. On Tuesdays, it opens at 7 a.m., and on Sundays at 7:30 a.m.
Louisiana Roadside Eats is an irregular column about eating in the state's out-of-the-way places. Know of a place we should check out? Email froberts@theadvocate.com. He does love to eat.