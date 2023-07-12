The story of an iconic 1970s rock band's rise and eventual implosion nabbed two major 2023 Emmy nominations in official announcements Wednesday morning.

Prime Video's limited series "Daisy Jones & the Six," filmed partially in New Orleans and Hammond, garnered recognition in the outstanding limited or anthology series, and also, for Riley Keough, in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series competition.

Although Daisy Jones wasn't a real band, the 10-episode series from Hello Sunshine/Amazon Studios, which debuted March 3, is reported to be loosely based on the legendary Fleetwood Mac.

"Daisy Jones & the Six's" Emmy night competition will be: 

  • "BEEF," Netflix, An A24 Production
  • "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," Netflix, Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix 
  • "Fleishman Is In Trouble," FX, ABC Signature
  • "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney+, Lucasfilm Ltd.
Taking the stage in a scene for 'Daisy Jones & the Six' are from left, Josh Whitehouse (Eddie Roundtree), Suki Waterhouse (Karen Sirko), Sebastian Chacon (Warren Rojas), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones) and Will Harrison (Graham Dunne).

Keough, granddaughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis, and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is up against actresses:

  • Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein, "Fleishman Is In Trouble," FX, ABC Signature
  • Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, "George & Tammy," Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc., Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company
  • Dominique Fishback as Dre, "Swarm," Prime Video, Amazon Studios
  • Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce, "Tiny Beautiful Things,"  Hulu, ABC Signature
  • Ali Wong as Amy Lau, "BEEF," Netflix, A Netflix Series, An A24 Production

"The 75th Emmys Awards" is set to air at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on Fox.

