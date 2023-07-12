The story of an iconic 1970s rock band's rise and eventual implosion nabbed two major 2023 Emmy nominations in official announcements Wednesday morning.
Prime Video's limited series "Daisy Jones & the Six," filmed partially in New Orleans and Hammond, garnered recognition in the outstanding limited or anthology series, and also, for Riley Keough, in the lead actress in a limited or anthology series competition.
Although Daisy Jones wasn't a real band, the 10-episode series from Hello Sunshine/Amazon Studios, which debuted March 3, is reported to be loosely based on the legendary Fleetwood Mac.
"Daisy Jones & the Six's" Emmy night competition will be:
- "BEEF," Netflix, An A24 Production
- "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," Netflix, Ryan Murphy Productions for Netflix
- "Fleishman Is In Trouble," FX, ABC Signature
- "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Disney+, Lucasfilm Ltd.
Keough, granddaughter of Priscilla Presley and the late Elvis, and daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, is up against actresses:
- Lizzy Caplan as Libby Epstein, "Fleishman Is In Trouble," FX, ABC Signature
- Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette, "George & Tammy," Showtime, MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Freckle Films, Blank Films Inc., Mad Chance, Brolin Productions, Aunt Sylvia's Moving Picture Company
- Dominique Fishback as Dre, "Swarm," Prime Video, Amazon Studios
- Kathryn Hahn as Clare Pierce, "Tiny Beautiful Things," Hulu, ABC Signature
- Ali Wong as Amy Lau, "BEEF," Netflix, A Netflix Series, An A24 Production
"The 75th Emmys Awards" is set to air at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 on Fox.