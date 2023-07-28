"The Iron Claw," filmed in Baton Rouge in late 2022, will premiere nationwide Dec. 22, Variety.com and other outlets reported on Thursday.
The A24 film stars Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") as Kerry Von Erich, brothers and professional wrestlers. The movie is based on the real-life Von Erich family of professional wrestlers who rose to fame amid misfortune in the early 1980s. The family was plagued by several tragedies that became known as the “Von Erich curse.”
"We’re headed to the big screen this December," the Lafayette-based band LVVRS, also cast in "Claw," posted to its Facebook page Thursday night.
"We got to work side-by-side with so many incredible actors and crew," the band also posted. "We're so excited for you to see it (and us) this December!"
Also featured in the movie are Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as the family’s matriarch Doris and Lily James as Kevin’s wife Pam.
Efron, 35, who got his big break as a teen heartthrob in Disney's "High School Musical" franchise of TV films in the 2000s, has also starred in "The Greatest Showman," "Baywatch" and "Neighbors," among others.
Both Efron and White bulked up to portray the wrestling siblings, with White saying he gained 40 pounds of muscle for the role.
Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) wrote and directed “The Iron Claw.”