Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck.
The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday
- 9 p.m. Sunday
- 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9
- 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10
- 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13
Evergreen Films shot "Family Christmas" specifically at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios. Daniel Lewis, a native of Sorrento who now lives in Covington, served as producer.
The movie stars Jaicy Elliot (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Ryan Rottman (“Guidance”), Brian McNamara (“Magnum P.I.”), Moira Kelly ("The Cutting Edge") and Bruce Campbell (“Ash vs Evil Dead”), and also features former Baton Rouge actor Wes Brown and Lafayette actress Aleleine Jubilee Whittle.
"It's basically the reconnection of a girl with her birth father during the holidays," Lewis said of the plot. "So it's a really, you know, focus on this newfound family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of Southern traditions, there's a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, some good levity, a lot of moments of comedy and also, you know, to serve the audience. There's certainly gonna be a romantic angle involved, too."
The script comes from two Louisiana writers, Alys Murray, of New Orleans, and Lake Charles-based Emily Moss Wilson, who directed as well.