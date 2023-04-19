Louisiana's State Capitol will be lit in purple and gold Wednesday, April 19.
June Peay, spokesperson for the Office of the Speaker of the Louisiana House of Representatives, said the top of the Capitol will be lit in the university's colors in celebration of LSU Day at the State Capitol.
The annual event commends LSU for its contributions to the state.
Also, on Tuesday, April 25, the State Capitol will be lit in white to commemorate Israel Independence Day.
