Peering out from her baseball cap, Caitlyn Deal trains her eyes on the target and carefully draws back the bowstring. She takes in a deep breath and slowly breathes out as she releases the arrow, sending it whizzing through the warm morning air.
“It feels natural,” Deal says of handling the bow and arrow, one of many skills that were taught in dozens of classes at the “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” workshop at Camp Grant Walker in the Kisatchie National Forest over the first weekend of April.
She’s always been interested in the outdoors and hunting in particular, the 28-year-old juvenile probation officer said. But, “I never had anyone that would bring me,” Deal said.
Outdoor recreation, especially hunting and fishing, has long been dominated by men, particularly White men. But that demographic’s share of the population has been contracting nationwide, shrinking the pool of hunters and anglers. That has created a challenge for the American model of wildlife conservation, which relies on revenue from the sale of licenses and gear for hunting, fishing and shooting sports to fund conservation efforts.
One potential solution is to get more women into the outdoors. After a three-year hiatus of its women-focused outdoor program – caused by the pandemic and two destructive hurricane seasons – the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries hopes to do just that.
The “Becoming an Outdoors Woman” program — BOW, for short — was created in 1991 by Christine L. Thomas, a professor of resource management at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at the time. The idea was to provide women the opportunity to learn skills that have traditionally been passed down through generations of men.
Lack of opportunities
The lack of such opportunities for women, compounded over time, has shaped the demographics of outdoor recreation today.
A 2016 survey by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Census Bureau found that only 10% of hunters and 20% of anglers that responded nationwide were women.
Over the past two decades, Dana Norsworthy, coordinator of the BOW program, has been trying to change that.
Norsworthy, a wiry 54-year-old sporting cargo pants and a silver pompadour, has been leading Louisiana’s BOW program since 1998, four years after it first started.
“These women, when they come here, they’re novices. They want to know, but never had the opportunity to learn,” Norsworthy said, sitting in the camp’s cafeteria, which had been bustling with women of all ages minutes earlier.
Workshops offered by the Louisiana program over one weekend each year include classes on firearms, cleaning and preparing fish and game, and camping and survival skills.
“They might have been scared to shoot a firearm when they got here, but after they got through it, they’ve built confidence in themselves,” Norsworthy said of the participants.
Getting women comfortable around firearms means more funding for her department’s wildlife conservation efforts.
Wildlife conservation in the U.S. is funded, in part, by a federal excise tax on guns, ammunition and other equipment used to hunt and fish, a mechanism established through the Pittman-Robertson Act in 1937, as well as the sale of licenses by state agencies.
As White baby boomers age out of the sport, the LDWF is hoping to persuade women and people of color to take up the mantle. That would help prop up the stream of funding that pays for field staff, the maintenance of wildlife management areas and other conservation efforts.
“If we don’t do this, we lose all of that,” said Michael Sullivan, a wildlife biologist in charge of operations at Waddill Wildlife Refuge near Baton Rouge and first-time instructor at this year’s workshop. “We’re tapping into a larger demographic, which is essential to passing on this torch of conservation.”
Passing on the torch of conservation goes well beyond funding, says Bret Collier, who teaches regulatory and conservation policy at LSU.
“The impact is much broader than buying a hunting license every year and funding the state agency — we’re creating a naturalist,” Collier said. Those newly minted naturalists pass on their skills and interest in the outdoors to their family and friends, he added.
The 'Granny Scouts'
They are people like Lana Lorio, 64, of Independence, who first came to the workshop in 2019.
“At 60 years old, I’m finally deciding: I want to be an outdoorswoman,” Lorio said. “I gave everything to my family. Now my family is grown and I’m here, finding myself.”
Since attending for the first time, she’s joined groups of women hikers and campers on Facebook and regularly explores nature with them.
“My husband calls us the ‘Granny Scouts’,” Lorio said, laughing. This weekend, the ‘Granny Scouts’ went to camp, she joked. As a grandmother, she’s hoping to pass along some of the skills she learned to her 10-year-old grandson, Nikolay.
For some participants, the workshop provides an opportunity to connect with women from disparate backgrounds. Jessie Richmond, 27, a first-time participant from New Orleans, said she came to the workshop to gain skills that will allow her to lead a more self-sustaining life, not just from instructors, but other participants who grew up around the outdoors.
“I live in the city, I don’t know many people who are into hunting, outdoorsy stuff,” Richmond said. “The culture of Louisiana, I really appreciate all its aspects and I knew that this would draw a really interesting crowd of people that I don’t have access to.”
As for Deal, she plans to put some of her new archery skills to use soon. “I think it would be cool to use when I go hunting for the first time,” she said. She wants to hunt for white-tailed deer.