The Louisiana Watercolor Society's inaugural "Art&Wine" event will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Jacmel Inn, Hammond.
The fundraiser will benefit the society's workshops, classes and four shows a year at the Louisiana State Archives, Baton Rouge; Oak Knoll Country Club, Hammond; Christwood senior living community, Covington; and its International Show at Place St. Charles, New Orleans. The artists also plan to redevelop the LWS website and create a scholarship for a visual arts student.
In Jacmel's side courtyard, guests will view paintings of all types, sizes and prices. The art areas will alternate with the 10 wine vendor stations offering several vintages for tasting. Jacmel servers will circulate with hors d'oeuvres pairing with the wines. A live art auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Artists who will be represented with individual display areas and/or with donated pieces in the live auction include:
- Baton Rouge: Kathy Miller Stone, Carol Creel
- Port Allen: Tracy Hebert
- Lafayette: Jonathan Neal Vizina
- New Orleans: Yvette Creel, Pio Lyons, Diego Larguia
- Covington: Diane St. Germain, Gail Hood, Lyn Hill Taylor, Peggy Kirby
- Mandeville: Chryl Casso Corizzo
- Harahan: Jan Wilken
- Hammond: C.B. (Bruce) Hume, Nancy Stutes
- Ponchatoula: Margaret Hawkins (event organizer)
- Independence: Theresa Beaubouef and Bienvenue Mon Ami B&B (donation of a night's stay, and a welcome basket for the auction)
- Folsom: Randy Caminita
Opening bids will be $100. Tickets at the door are $20, and includes bracelets for wine tasting for those 21 and older.
Twenty percent of painting sales goes to LWS, along with 100% of money raised in the live auction.
Those who can't make the event, but want to support LWS can send checks to Treasurer, Louisiana Watercolor Society, 10035 Kinglet Drive, Baton Rouge LA 70809-4618.