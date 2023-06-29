Is it cake or a clutch purse, or a cake or a can of Coke, or a cake or a cardboard box from Amazon?
Those are typical questions when it comes to the Netlix reality competition series "Is It Cake?" The show is back for a second season of eight episodes, all available starting at 2 a.m. Friday.
We all know Acadiana folks can cook, but apparently they're bosses at baking, too. Last season, Carencro's Nina Maria Charles was among the nine contestants, and this season, Louisianans can root for Kayla Giddings, of Lafayette.
For Season 2, which is being called "Is It Cake, Too?", Giddings is one of 10 contestants competing in a revised format from last season, with contestants being eliminated as the season progresses. The prize pot is $120,000, with all the hopefuls wanting a slice of that pie in the end.
"Saturday Night Live’s" Mikey Day returns as host.
The show synopsis goes like this: "Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects — with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges … and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or … Is It Cake?”
Giddings is no strange to TV competitions — she's been on five Food Network contests — "Chocolate Meltdown: Hershey's After Dark," "Cake Wars" "Cake Masters," "Santa's Baking Blizzard" and "Food Network Challenge" — winning four of them.
Giddings has been creating cakes since she was 19. After working as a high school teacher for seven years, she took the plunge into baking full-time.
In addition to making custom cakes, Giddings also judges cake competitions and teaching cake classes. See more about her at cheerstocake.com.