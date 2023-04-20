Aevin Dugas has done it again. The 47-year-old from Reserve recently set a Guinness World Record — for the third time — in the largest Afro on a living person (female) category.
According to Guinness World Records, Dugas' Afro is an astonishing 9.84 inches tall, 10.4 inches wide, and 5.41 feet in circumference.
"I’m just amazed," Dugas said. "By now, I thought I would have possibly cut it or something."
Dugas' journey to having the world's biggest Afro began 24 years ago, when she decided to forgo using chemicals in her hair and go natural.
"I woke up one day and thought, 'Why am I permanently straightening my hair?'" she said.
"I could always temporarily straighten my hair, you know. I didn’t know what my hair texture looked like: I wanted to know, I wanted to see what it felt like. It was literally something that popped into my head one day and it’s worked out pretty good."
Dugas previously set the record in 2010 and again in 2021. She said the process to verify the Afro's size was, as could be expected, time-consuming: a professional was needed to take the measurements in painstaking detail, which had to be thoroughly documented by video before being sent off to Guinness World Records.
"It can be tedious," Dugas admitted. "But now I’ve done it twice I've got the hang of it. Guinness (World Records) does not play when it comes to the measurements, at all."
As can be expected, keeping it up requires quite some effort, including hot oil treatments and taking care when handling the tips of the hair. Yet most of the time, aside from public appearances and other events, she doesn't wear it out.
"I mean, who's going walk around with a 5-foot (wide) afro?" she said, with a laugh. "Like, why would I do that, you know? Right now, I’m wearing it kind of curly and tied up in a scarf. Most times it's in a bun … so you would have no clue at all."
Dugas' inspiration partly came from a picture of her mother wearing an Afro, while other members of her family, including her father, also sported one in the past. Overall, she's on a mission to promote positivity, confidence and self-love.
"It's exciting because I get to talk about my message, which is having pride in yourself and pride in your hair," she said.
"Unfortunately, as African Americans a long time ago, we didn’t see representation of my hair, which is one of the reasons me and so many others were using chemicals in our hair. And now we are seeing representation, and it's everywhere. I just want to keep the message going."