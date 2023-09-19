Just last week, Louisiana's Jamie Lynn Spears was announced as the newest celebrity on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars" and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network released details on a New Orleans-set dating series spin-off, "Ready to Love: Make a Move," debuting in October.
Both pieces of TV news reinforce that reality shows love the Bayou State and its people.
At present, there's a Baton Rouge man on "Big Brother," a Louisiana couple on "90 Day: The Last Resort" and a Eunice woman on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," while an Opelousas singer was just eliminated from "America's Got Talent."
Time for a reality show update? We think so.
Reba and Kylie Frey's first major label cut
After her July audition wowed all the "America's Got Talent" judges but one, country singer Kylie Frey's semifinal performance on the NBC talent competition series last week generated somewhat opposite critiques.
When America's votes were tallied, Frey wasn't among those advancing to the show's finals.
Frey's audition song, her original "Horses in Heaven," written to honor her grandfather, ended with a standing ovation from the audience.
Judge Simon Cowell called her "the real deal" and fellow judges Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum agreed, but fourth judge Howie Mandel wasn't feeling it. Nonetheless, the three judges' "yes" votes sent the Opelousas native, now living in Nashville, Tennessee, to the show's semifinal rounds.
Frey, 28, chose another original song, "I Do Thing," for the semifinals, singing and dancing as her ensemble's silver fringe swung with her.
Mandel said afterward that he liked the song better than her last one, but all four judges agreed that Frey's simultaneous singing and dancing left her vocals breathy and lyrics indiscernible at times.
"It was like you were doing so much," said Cowell, Frey's biggest fan until hearing "I Do Thing." "It was like a manic mess."
"Thank you, thank you, thank you. What a ride, 'America's Got Talent!,'" Frey told fans on Facebook after her elimination.
"Although my 'AGT' journey ended in an undesirable way, I have no regrets and am grateful for the opportunity," Frey told The Advocate recently. "I learned. I had fun, and I'm headed back to Nashville with a sense of pride and a fire to push forward."
Frey said she had new music in the pipeline and plans on a hometown show later this year.
"A special thanks to my people in south Louisiana for the love. It means the world to this Opelousas girl," she said.
Following Wednesday's "AGT" vote reveal, Frey encouraged viewing fans to "catch my live show."
"You won't be disappointed," she added.
Among those fans is country superstar Reba McEntire, who took to Twitter/X after first seeing Frey.
"Us rodeo girls gotta stick together! Loved your #AGT audition Kylie!" McEntire wrote.
"I'm having a hard time putting into words what a full circle moment this is," Frey responded. "… Thank you for the love, Reba McEntire. It means more than you could ever imagine."
Frey also revealed to The Advocate that McEntire has recorded one of Frey's original songs for her up-and-coming record.
"I can't say the name of the song, but we have clearance to talk about her recording one of my songs," Frey said. "It's my first major label cut as a songwriter."
The "AGT" finale will air on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
'Big Brother' Season 25
It's seven weeks in. Housemates Hisam Gouieti, Red Utley, Reilly Smedley and Kirsten Elwin have been sent home already, but Baton Rouge's Matt Klotz is still very much in the running for the $750,000 grand prize.
For those unfamiliar with the CBS summer series, 17 contestants are sharing the "Big Brother" house located on a Hollywood studio lot. Their every move is being recorded by video cameras throughout the house. They're also competing in a series of weekly challenges, and nominating and voting on a fellow houseguest for eviction each week.
Klotz, 27, is making "BB" history as the first deaf houseguest in the contest. He's a former student and swim team member at LSU, and is a native of Cameron Park, California. Klotz is a Deaflympics gold medalist and was part of LSU's 200 Free Relay team that broke the school record at the SEC Championships.
Having a deaf player on "Big Brother" called for evaluation of and modifications to the extensive audio and visual equipment used to constantly monitor the contestants, and also the way show staff's communicates with the house, Entertainment Weekly has reported.
Klotz seems to have adapted well in the house, making alliances, discussing strategies and when called for, demonstrating his athleticism.
Last week, Klotz dominated a veto contest in which players first took a seat in an Adirondack chair, which then spun quickly for 30 seconds to start. Immediately after the chair stopped, the player had 30 seconds to throw balls at a giant-sized version of skee-ball in order to score points.
The special guest that day was actor Josh Duhamel, who's hosting a new CBS series "Buddy Games," which premiered after Thursday's "BB" episode.
"I can't believe that Josh Duhamel is actually here in the 'Big Brother' house right now," Klotz said before the contest began. "I'm a huge fan. … Maybe one day he'll invite me to a premiere and then vice versa, I'll invite him to the Olympics."
Klotz bested the rest in the game, but instead of trading up his prize for a European vacation, $5,000 or the coveted power of veto, he kept his "hang out with Josh Duhamel for a week" award, which, it turns out, was actually a cardboard cutout of Duhamel, which he was required to carry around for the seven days and take numerous selfies with.
The easy-going Klotz took it all in stride.
"Big Brother" airs on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS.
Exotic encounter
Viewers first met Jovi Dufren, of Larose, and Yara Zaya, of the Ukraine, on TLC's "90 Day Fiancé" and "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?" Their courtship abroad, a miscarriage, a Las Vegas wedding and eventually having a daughter played out on camera.
As any couple, there have been ups and downs, including issues with Dufren's partying ways, the impact of the war in Zaya's homeland, and a move from New Orleans to the northshore. Now the debate is when to have more children and a possible move nearer to Zaya's family.
So the couple has taken their problems to "90 Day: Last Resort," which debuted in mid-August.
The Louisiana pair and four other "90 Day Fiancé" couples from past seasons are on a couples retreat at a Key West paradise where, along with relationship experts, are giving it one final try to work through their relationship problems or call it quits.
Already this season, Zaya has come clean about taking birth control pills, unbeknownst to her hubby. In last week's episode, Dufren initiated a guys' trip to an adult entertainment venue.
"I think going to a strip club is essential to learning American culture," Dufren says, with his signature sheepish grin.
We'll see what his bride thinks about that in the next episode.
"90 Day: Last Resort" airs on Mondays on TLC.
'Before the 90 Days'
It's definitely been a rollercoaster of a "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" season for Amanda Wilhelm, 31, of Eunice, and Razvan Ciocoi, 26, of Bucharest, Romania. The two met on TikTok a few months after Wilhelm, a mother of two, lost her husband Jason Wilhelm to cancer last year.
Although she felt some guilt entering into a relationship less than a year after becoming a widow, she says Ciocoi was someone she could talk to and lean on during her grief journey, and he opened her heart to love again.
Wilhelm travels to Romania to see if their long-distance love has a possible future. As her three-week stay is ending, they're still unsure about continuing the relationship.
In one last romantic dinner, they lay their cards on the table.
"In the end, you know, I'm scared things will not work and things will not change," says Ciocoi.
"Things will change if we are both willing to change them. I mean, like, bad things that are unhealthy that cause us to fight," Wilhelm answers.
Explaining that it's easier for her to write down her feelings than talk about them, she hands him a card.
"I will do anything for you and us," he reads from the card, having a change of heart as he sees a more open, commited Wilhelm.
Will it be a fresh start, as she suggests?
"I want to make things work. I want to me with you," Ciocoi says.
The couple then make plans for Ciocoi to spend Thanksgiving in the U.S. with Wilhelm and her family.
See more on what's happened to the couple since then when the "90 Day Fiancé Tell-All Part 1" (reunion show) airs at 7 p.m. Sunday on TLC.
Staff writer Jan Risher contributed to this report.