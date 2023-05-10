Hunter Hayes, the five-time Grammy nominee from Breaux Bridge, launched his spring tour last week in San Diego.
“I was just happy if we got to play a show for anybody,” Hayes said the day after the tour’s opening night. “But it was packed. A lot of people came to see us for the first time, which was a surprise. We played way longer than we anticipated, but that’s a good thing.”
The 22-city tour, Hayes’ first since the coronavirus pandemic, brings the gold- and platinum-selling singer-songwriter to the House of Blues in New Orleans on Sunday.
“Touring seems to have come back sort of normally,” he said. “We looked into it multiple times, waited patiently and decided this would be the best time for us to go back out.”
Hayes’ travel itinerary includes a day off between Houston and New Orleans. He’ll spend that special day visiting his grandparents in Breaux Bridge.
“We figured out how to get me some quiet time to spend with family,” he said. “I’m grateful for that.”
During Hayes’ early childhood in Breaux Bridge, his parents took him to Mulate’s, the Cajun restaurant around the corner from the family’s home. His grandmother, Lynn Cleuse, noticing how much her grandson loved the Cajun bands at Mulate’s, gave him a toy accordion. From that point forward, there was no stopping him.
A child prodigy in the 1990s, Hayes was famous before he was school age. Now 31, his musical vision is sharper than ever. On April 21, he released his eighth album, the genre-resistant “Red Sky.”
Like many singer-songwriters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayes used the break to write and record new music, investing four years into the production of “Red Sky.”
“This isn’t just another album for me,” he said. “No album ever has been just another album, but this is a big one. It’s a fresh start in a lot of ways, an introduction to more of what I do, all of my artistry and writing.”
Releasing “Red Sky” as an independent artist gave Hayes the time and space to create the album he needed to make. No record company executives set a deadline for completion or a release date.
“It still takes a leap of faith to tell your team, ‘Guys, I need more time,’ ” he recalled. “But to their credit, we didn’t made decisions based on meeting a deadline, but where the album wanted to be.”
Hayes moved to Nashville at 17. Four years later, his single, “Wanted,” made the 21-year-old the youngest male solo artist to score a No. 1 country song. Succeeding hits included “Somebody’s Heartbreak” and “I Want Crazy.”
Presented as a country artist during his early 20s, Hayes gained pop success as well. His new album veers from the Foo Fighters-inspired “High Tide” to pop and country songs and blues- and soul-influenced music.
“A little bit of everything,” he said. “That was the goal I had for the project, and that’s exactly what I did.”
Hayes’ “Red Sky” co-writers include Dan Book (Britney Spears), Alex Delicata (Beyoncé, OneRepublic) and, his collaborator for “Missing You,” Kevin Griffin from Better Than Ezra, a fellow Louisiana native who’s also based in Nashville.
Although Hayes recorded much of “Red Sky” in California, it’s the most traveled music of his career. Recording locations included Nashville, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Prince Edward Island, Florida, Hawaii and the United Kingdom. Changes of scenery provided the blank canvas he needed, Hayes said.
As much as Hayes enjoyed his creative freedom while crafting “Red Sky,” he won’t speak ill of the major record labels he worked with in the past.
“I’m proud of everything I did,” he said. “I had a lot of champions and we had a lot of success together. But I noticed parts of it that were not conducive to making the art that I knew I had the potential to make.”
More than two decades after his childhood fame, the all-grown-up Hayes speaks with purposeful certainty.
“It’s so rewarding to make an album with so much conviction, and stand on stage, like I did last night, and see people connecting with that music.”