Louisiana actress/singer Jamie Lynn Spears is putting on her dancing shoes.
Spears is the latest celebrity to join the ABC dancing competition series "Dancing with the Stars" for Season 32.
The Kentwood native, 32, made the announcement on ABC news show "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.
Spears' partner for the competition will be professional dancer Alan Bersten, 29, who won Season 28 of "Dancing" alongside partner Hannah Brown ("The Bachelorette").
"I don't know if one could ever be 100% ready to take on something this big. I didn't realize what a commitment it is, but it definitely is," Spears said on "GMA." "I'm ready to challenge myself."
Spears also revealed that she'll be donating her weekly salary from "Dancing" to the Screen Actors Guild and the Writers Guild of America. Both organizations are currently on strike, seeking fairer wages and additional compensation for their work on streaming services.
"I have this unique opportunity where I was offered a chance to work when my community cannot work," Spears said. "Just give back to them at a time where they can't even give to themselves."
Bersten and Spears have already had their first rehearsal, they said. Bersten described his dancing partner as very hard-working, dedicated and fun.
"We get along so well," he added.
Spears, younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, recently reprised her character of Zoey Brooks from Nickelodeon teen sitcom "Zoey 101" for the sequel film, "Zoey 102." Spears starred in the series for four seasons between 2005 and 2008.
She's also part of the ensemble cast of Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias," where she plays Noreen Fitzgibbons.
Spears released an EP in 2014 titled "The Journey," which included the song "How Could I Want More." Last year, she released her memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."
Also competing on "Dancing" this season will be "Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix and "Bachelorette" star Charity Lawson. Other celebrity contestants will be announced in the days leading up to the season premiere.
"Dancing with the Stars" debuts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC and Disney+. Episodes will stream the next day on Hulu.