Trying to make her way in the world of country music, Kylie Frey, 28, continues to draw deep on her Louisiana roots. The Opelousas native makes her "America's Got Talent" debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 on NBC.
How was the "America's Got Talent" audition process and the response thus far?
It's been really awesome. The episode hasn't even aired yet, but I'm already getting a great response. My audition was filmed in March. If I make it on to the live shows, it will be sometime in August or September — we're not sure yet. It's been a lengthy process just to make it to the audition.
How old when you first started performing?
I grew up singing the national anthem for all the rodeos. When I was about 5 years old, I sang my first national anthem in Port Barre. In 2013, I started performing in bars and Mexican restaurants when I was a senior in high school.
Where did you go to high school?
I graduated from Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette. It was wonderful to go to Catholic school and to be somewhere learning where faith was not only accepted but encouraged.
When did you move to Nashville?
I went in June 2016. It happened naturally. I met a producer in Nashville. I had worked the Texas country music scene first. I was 21 when I moved to Nashville. A couple of years earlier, I had a polyp on my vocal chords, when I was a freshman at LSU-Eunice. Not being able to sing for a while helped me realize the window of opportunity I had.
Now that you live in Nashville, what Louisiana foods do you miss?
I keep my freezer stocked with boudin. My parents own Billy's Boudin in Opelousas, Krotz Springs, Carencro and Scott — so I never have the chance to miss boudin, but I miss rice and gravy and boiled crawfish the most.
Do you have siblings?
I have a younger brother who has a coffee shop at Billy's Boudin in Krotz Springs. I have an older sister with three boys in Lafayette and older brother who works pipeline. He has four children.
You've been working to make your way in country music for a while and many consider AGT to be a show about discovering talent. How did you handle that tension about where you are in your career?
First, it feels good to be in front of an audience as big as AGT. Honestly, going on this show took a bit of me having a slice of humble pie. I'm hardheaded and had the mentality of, 'I'm going to do it on my own.'
At the end of the day, I felt like God was putting this opportunity in my lap — and I had to decide that I was going to make the best of it. I had to lean on some faith. It seems like that is working.
Did you have an easy time deciding on which song to sing for AGT?
It was between two songs, but "Horses in Heaven" was always the game plan. The producer asked if I had songs that had story. It was a no-brainer. It's a special song for me. It's about my grandpa.
You write a lot of your own songs. How long did the writing process take for your song "Red Dirt Cinderella," which was released earlier this year?
Some friends and I wrote it in about an hour, but it took three or four months after that for it to feel like it was finished. Ultimately, I ended up changing one letter. The chorus goes:
No I don't need a glass slipper
My Lucchesеs fit just fine
Wouldn't live up to the picture
He painted of me in his mind
Originally, we had the word "couldn't" instead of "wouldn't." Deciding to change that one letter gave me more control of the message. I needed to change the word "couldn't" to "wouldn't." Doing so was a big moment for me — to realize I don't have to fit in anyone's box. That took a few months.
How did you come up with the idea for the video for that song?
We came up with a simple idea. It doesn't make sense to do a full-budget video. We developed the storyline. She's left this person and would prefer to ride off on a horse, than in a truck.
Do you have plans to perform in Louisiana any time soon?
I don't have any plans in place right now, but that could change. Hopefully, I'll be home to do some shows by the end of the year.
Follow Kylie Frey on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, @kyliefrenchfrey. Her website is kyliefrey.com.