It was another big night for Lainey Wilson at the Academy of Country Music Awards Thursday, as the Louisiana singer brought home two major awards — Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
As if that weren't enough, Wilson, 30, also shared in two awards with singer-songwriter HARDY.
The icing on her ACM cake? Sharing the evening with new boyfriend, Devlin "Duck" Hodges, a former NFL quarterback.
Here are some details on Wilson's ACM awards haul:
- Female Artist of the Year (she beat out Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce)
- Album of the Year ("Bell Bottom Country," Jay Joyce, producer; Broken Bow Records)
- Visual Media of the Year ("wait in the truck" with HARDY; producer, Inkwell Productions; director, Justin Clough)
- Music Event of the Year ("wait in the truck"with HARDY; producers, Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi and Jordan Schmidt; Big Loud Records
Wilson was also among the ceremony's performers, singing her 2022 single "Grease" and joining Jelly Roll for his song "Save Me."
"I brought me a hot date tonight," Wilson, a native of Baskin in northeastern Louisiana, told "Entertainment Tonight" as she strolled the red carpet on the arm of Hodges, who was previously signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Wilson's streak of recent honors also includes CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and iHeartRadio Music Awards' Best New Country Artist.
Wilson also made her acting debut as musician Abby in four episodes of Paramount Network juggernaut "Yellowstone" last year. Her song, "Smell Like Smoke," from the western drama, will be submitted for Emmys consideration in the outstanding music and lyrics category, Variety has reported.