Louisiana's Lainey Wilson was the belle of the ball at Sunday night's "2023 CMT Music Awards," bringing home two awards and giving multiple performances for the audience in Austin, Texas.
At her first CMTs, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter captured "Female Video of the Year" for "Heart Like a Truck," from her 2022 album "Bell Bottom Country," and shared "Collaborative Video of the Year" honors with Mississippi-born artist HARDY for “Wait in the Truck.”
Emerging artists Chapel Hart, who were raised in Mississippi but now call New Orleans home, made an appearance at pre-awards events over the weekend. The trio performed on the Ram Trucks Side Stage on Saturday.
Missed last night's show? CMT will air "CMT Music Awards Extended Cut," with an added 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content, at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This is country music’s entirely fan-voted awards show.
Other winners included:
- "Video of the Year": Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, “Thank God”
- "Male Video of the Year": Jelly Roll, “Son Of A Sinner”
- "Group/Duo Video of the Year": Zac Brown Band, “Out In The Middle”
- "Breakthrough Female Video of the Year": Megan Moroney, “Tennessee Orange”
- "Breakthrough Male Video of the Year": Jelly Roll, “Son Of A Sinner”
- "CMT Performance of the Year": Cody Johnson, “‘Til You Can’t” (from 2022 CMT Music Awards)
- "CMT Digital-first Performance of the Year": Jelly Roll, “Son of A Sinner” (from CMT All Access)
For more information, visit awards.cmt.com, use hashtag #CMTAwards and follow @CMT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Tik Tok.#CMTawards and ‘like’ the CMT Music Awards on Facebook.