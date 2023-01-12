What do you get when you mix Marc Broussard's voice with Joe Bonamassa's guitar?
For starters, a take on Little Milton's 1971 classic, "That's What Love Will Make You Do," a fusion of retro soul and modern blues that's being called "scorching" and "riveting."
The single, part of Louisiana artist Broussard's upcoming album, "S.O.S. 4: Blues For Your Soul," was released Wednesday.
The new album will feature a collection of blues and soul classics plus one original song produced by blues rock guitar icon Bonamassa, who lends solos to four tracks. The guitarist and longtime collaborator Josh Smith are producers.
"Tackling Little Milton was a daunting task," Broussard said via an email release. "He had an epic voice that was intimidating to attempt. I only hope I did him justice. I didn't want to overdo it, but we wanted to put our stamp where it needed to be. I'm so glad we did."
Although Carencro native Broussard, who turns 41 on Saturday, sprinkles blues into his "bayou soul" sound, he says it's not really his field of expertise. So when he settled on making blues a major chunk on "S.O.S. 4," he knew he had to recruit Bonamassa.
"I couldn't think of a better person than him. I reached out directly to Joe, and he jumped at it. It was just that easy. It's a real complementary relationship, that's for sure," he said. "We got into the studio, and it worked immediately."
Additional special guests on the record include Louisiana's Roddie Romero and Bobby Junior, along with JJ Grey, Eric Krasno and Calvin Turner.
"S.O.S. 4: Blues for Your Soul" is the latest installment in Broussard's ongoing philanthropic album series, being released March 3 via Bonamassa's own Keeping the Blues Alive Records. A significant portion of proceeds from the new album will be donated to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation to support youth rehabilitation through music.
Currently on tour, Louisiana fans can catch Broussard's show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge.
For more info, visit https://www.marcbroussard.com/