They won't fear it until they understand it. And they won't understand it until they've used it.

J. Robert Oppenheimer's words come to mind when walking through Louisiana's Old State Capitol's exhibit, "Two Minutes to Midnight and the Architecture of Armageddon."

Museum Curator Lauren Davis purposely didn't mention the architect of the atomic bomb in hope that visitors would connect their own dots. After all, "Oppenheimer" is still ruling the movie box office alongside "Barbie," and it isn't a spoiler to say that the man who introduced quantum physics to the United States had regrets.

The photos hanging in the Old State Capitol's second floor gallery through Saturday, Oct. 21 are a testament to this regret.

"Oppenheimer's work on the bomb definitely ushered in what's happening in this exhibit," Davis said.