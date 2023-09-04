They won't fear it until they understand it. And they won't understand it until they've used it.
J. Robert Oppenheimer's words come to mind when walking through Louisiana's Old State Capitol's exhibit, "Two Minutes to Midnight and the Architecture of Armageddon."
Museum Curator Lauren Davis purposely didn't mention the architect of the atomic bomb in hope that visitors would connect their own dots. After all, "Oppenheimer" is still ruling the movie box office alongside "Barbie," and it isn't a spoiler to say that the man who introduced quantum physics to the United States had regrets.
The photos hanging in the Old State Capitol's second floor gallery through Saturday, Oct. 21 are a testament to this regret.
"Oppenheimer's work on the bomb definitely ushered in what's happening in this exhibit," Davis said.
So, what, exactly, is happening? Well, the end of World War II gave way to the Cold War, a period of geopolitical tension between the United States and the Soviet Union and their respective allies.
During this time, the same atomic energy Oppenheimer developed for the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was used to make nuclear warheads for missiles stored in silos in such rural locales as South Dakota.
Meanwhile, bunkers were built for survival in case of nuclear war, while schoolchildren were required to go through random duck and cover drills beneath their desks.
In this exhibit, through the photographs of Jeanine Michna-Bales and Adam Reynolds, Oppenheimer's best known quote rings most true:
We knew the world would not be the same. A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent.
I remembered the line from the Hindu scripture, the Bhagavad Gita. Vishnu is trying to persuade the Prince that he should do his duty and to impress him to take on his multi-armed form and says, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."
I suppose we all thought that one way or another.
This exhibit certainly examines that premise, along with the Cold War's aftermath.
"Two Minutes to Midnight" is named for the Doomsday Clock, a symbol maintained since 1947 by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. The clock is a symbol representing the likelihood of a global catastrophe caused by unchecked scientific and technological advances.
Midnight, in this case, represents the hour of doom.
Sure, it's a metaphor for the way things are, but it's also a good way to measure this global danger. In 2018, the Doomsday Clock was set to two minutes to midnight, the closest it had ever been to striking midnight since the height of the Cold War in 1953, when both the United States and the Soviet Union tested thermonuclear weapons for the first time within 10 months of each other.
Until 2023, that is, when the clock was moved up to 90 seconds, but that happened after ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, put it on the road.
"The show features the photography of two different documentarian photographers," Davis said. "It's like two exhibits in one."
Make that three exhibits in one, because Davis also has incorporated local Cold War era artifacts and stories into this show.
"One of the photographers, Adam Reynolds, did an exhibit called 'No Lone Zone,' focusing on a couple of different bases where there are now decommissioned ballistic missiles," Davis continued. "So, from the ’60s to the ’80s, the missiles were there. One of these sites has become a museum. The other is now a historic site in South Dakota."
Thought Reynolds' photos were taken in recent years, they still illustrate the entire operation of the places that housed the Minutemen and Titan II missiles.
"These were the names they called the particular warheads on these missiles," Davis said. "So, you see photos of where the people worked in their launch center or photos of the old missiles sitting there in a silo, that kind of thing."
Meanwhile, work by the second photographer, Jeanine Michna-Bales, shows another side of the Cold War in her exhibit, "Fallout."
"Her photos show things like bomb shelters and fallout locations, places where they stored things in case of an attack," Davis said. "These are all abandoned places. So, whereas in the other group of photos, you're seeing a museum style of how it looked in the ’60s, when these missiles were ready to go off. What Michna-Bales is showing is sort of these abandoned, dust-covered, mold-covered places that were just left behind after they pretty quickly realized none of these fallout shelters are gonna actually work."
Davis complements Michna-Bales' photos with a Louisiana story of a bomb shelter that still exists in New Orleans' Lakeview neighborhood.
"I think it's in the median between Pontchartrain and West End boulevards," Davis said. "And now it just looks like a hill, but there's actually a door that goes underground. It's now filled with water, which is no surprise. But they built it in the 1960s as a Civil Defense headquarters specifically to house city officials."
Louisiana's Old State Capitol is examining the atomic age and Cold War in its exhibit, 'Two Minutes to Midnight and the Architecture of Armageddon.'
The shelter was equipped with bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen and a meeting place.
"You're not supposed to go in anymore, but there are pictures of it from when it was first opened, so I added those to the show," Davis said.
She also added evacuation maps published in the 1950s and ’60s.
"They would give every citizen an evacuation map and a shelter map," Davis said. "And there was one I found from Baton Rouge from the ’50s. It was just kind of a hand-drawn map, and it showed you where you could go for first aid if you needed it in case of any kind of attack."
The Baton Rouge map also serves as a sign of the times.
"The maps showed separate places for Blacks and Whites," Davis said. "So, there was still segregation, even in a nuclear attack."
Some of the show's most interesting artifacts are on loan from the Bossier Parish Libraries History Center.
"The Bossier Library had its booklets from the Shreveport Civil Defense Group," Davis said. "They also have Geiger counters and little pocket Geiger counters, which they called Dosimeters and Tyvek suits, and all of these things that were clearly never used but purchased and stored. Once they realized these things were not useful, the library ended up with them."
Rounding out the show is a tribute to the "duck and cover" drills in schools, illustrated by a school desk highlighted by a duck and cover song from the Library of Congress' files.
The Cold War finally ended on Dec. 26, 1991, with the dismantling of the Berlin Wall, the ultimate symbol of dividing the Soviet Bloc and western allies. Though the lessons and fears have largely faded from today's collective memory, "Two Minutes to Midnight" shows a decidedly uncertain present through the lens of the past.
It also shows how the atomic age's reach stretched much farther than Oppenheimer's bomb, challenging viewers to form their own answers to his speculation of becoming the "merchant of death."