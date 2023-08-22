While harrowing news accounts of post-Hurricane Katrina shelters at the Superdome and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans were exhaustive in 2005, a mega-shelter to the west was operating successfully under the national media's radar.
Now, Louisiana Public Broadcasting will tell the story of that shelter in the independent documentary “Cajundome City” premiering at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Over the course of 58 days, countless volunteers showed their compassion and resourcefulness as they converted the Cajundome into a home for those who were temporarily homeless," the show synopsis states.
Housing more than 18,000 evacuees, the Cajundome was the country's first mega-shelter following the storm.
The documentary offers interviews with key figures involved in the sheltering operation as well as hurricane survivors who became Cajundome residents. It explores the struggles facing the Cajundome staff, volunteers and Lafayette leaders as they attempted to provide hurricane evacuees much more than the basics required for survival.
“It is an extraordinary and inspiring example of human kindness toward one's neighbors in need,” says Trent Angers, journalist and publisher of the book, "The Day of the Cajundome Mega-Shelter."
“Thousands of volunteers gave of their time to help New Orleans area evacuees in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. This story should not be allowed to fade into obscurity but should be preserved for all to see — a proud chapter in the history of Louisiana citizenship,” Angers says.
Angers executive-produced the film, along with Dr. Paul Azar, who served as medical director of the Cajundome Mega-Shelter and was supervisor of the on-premises clinic that accommodated some 5,000 doctor visits for the evacuees.
"Cajundome City" was co-directed by Chris Allain with his son Christopher Allain.
“Our goal from the beginning of this project was to shine a light on the incredible effort of the Cajundome staff and volunteers. We believe the Cajundome City story will be of great interest to those who’ve built their lives in Louisiana, Chris Allain says. "Our goal is to have this story viewed as widely as possible in Louisiana and beyond, and we’re delighted that public media has provided us that opportunity."
"Cajundome City" will re-air at 10 p.m. Wednesday and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Viewers can also stream the program live at www.lpb.org/livetv or on mobile devices with the LPB App. After the premiere, the program will be available for on-demand streaming with LPB PASSPORT, an extended member benefit.
For more details, visit www.lpb.org/programs/cajundome-city.