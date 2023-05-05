You're going to have to pull an all-nighter if you want to watch the historic British coronation, the first in 70 years, as it unfolds.
With the time difference on the other side of the pond, Louisiana Public Broadcasting's weekend of coverage starts at 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The statewide network will air the BBC's live feed of the official crowning ceremony of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Kirsty Young, Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth and Claire Balding will host. The live coverage wraps up at 9 a.m.
Of course, there will be numerous repeats of coronation highlights across all news networks all day Saturday.
At 5:30 p.m., switch back to LPB for the 90-minute "The Coronation: A Day to Remember." Also from the BBC, this one features highlights from the ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the Coronation Procession, the famous Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, and more.
At 7 p.m., it's "Charles R: The Making of a Monarch," focusing on Charles’ past 74 years as a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies and TV cameras. "An unfiltered and immersive portrait, the documentary is told through his own words recorded through the decades," the show synopsis states.
Make a weekend of it with these celebration specials airing on LPB Sunday:
- Noon to 1 p.m.: "Charles R: The Making of a Monarch" (encore)
- 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: "Sing for the King," where you'll learn about the specially formed choir performing on the grounds of Windsor Castle. "See the highs and lows as the choir prepares for the performance of their lives in front of the King and Queen, and an audience of millions worldwide," a news release says.
- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: "The Coronation Concert" is a live event showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theater and dance. Music icons and contemporary stars, including American performers Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, will perform. Hugh Bonneville hosts.