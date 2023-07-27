Confused about the current laws regarding cannabis and hemp?
The first of Louisiana Public Broadcasting's "Louisiana Spotlight Shorts," "High Times," might offer some clarity, with its exploration of the changing landscape of cannabis in Louisiana.
The 30-minute program premieres at 8 p.m. Friday on WLPB, Channel 27, and at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 on WLAE, Channel 32, New Orleans. The show also reairs at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WLPB.
In 2019, House Bill 491 was passed to create the state’s first consumable hemp industry, which allowed the production and distribution of hemp products in Louisiana. However, loopholes inadvertently legalized high-inducing products across the state that today can be found in smoke shops, corner stores and gas stations.
“This program brings some much-needed clarity about the confusion surrounding current laws regarding cannabis and hemp products in the state,” says LPB Executive Producer Linda Midgett. “It’s important that we all fully understand how these products, whether prescribed or over-the-counter, impact our bodies so people can make informed decisions about whether and how to use them.”
Producer Ben Johnson said he was surprised at how much the cannabis industry is thriving in Louisiana.
“Over the course of this production, I’ve been amazed at the rapid pace of change in our state’s hemp and marijuana laws, as well as the adaptability of the cannabis industry to navigate these laws quickly. The cannabis industry in Louisiana is far more robust than I was anticipating,” Johnson said.
This news documentary format takes viewers into the field, immersing them in a topic from multiple perspectives. Kara St. Cyr, "Louisiana: The State We’re In" reporter/producer, will host.
On Friday, the program will also be available for streaming at lpb.org/louisianaspotlight, on the LPB YouTube channel and with the LPB App. Also go to lpb.org/louisianaspotlight to explore past episodes of "Louisiana Spotlight."