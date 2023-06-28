One might hear, "Chicken, chicken, chicken, which combo you picking?" from another national champion Thursday.
To celebrate the 2023 men's College World Series championship, coach Jay Johnson, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Dylan Crews, Ty Floyd and Tré Morgan will work a shift at the original Raising Cane's location, starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 29, at 3313 Highland Road.
Johnson and the athletes will serve Raising Cane's meals to fans at the front counter and the drive-thru.
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey and key members of the LSU women's basketball team served at Cane's the day after they got home from the national championship back in April.
If you can't make it for lunch, there will be a celebration at 7:30 p.m. today at Alex Box Stadium. The gates will open at the stadium at 6:30 p.m.