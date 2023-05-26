The LSU women's basketball team arrived in Washington, D.C. Thursday and made their way to the Capitol to meet with the Louisiana legislative delegation. From there, they checked in their downtown D.C. hotel, steps from the White House, where family members and autograph seekers were waiting to greet them.
As the players from the 2023 national championship team got off the bus, many of them, including Flaujae Johnson and Last-Tear Poa, took a few minutes to sign autographs.
"It was my first time in the Capitol," said Johnson. "Being here in Washington, D.C. with the team is great! We're looking forward to the White House Friday."
Major supporters and dignitaries traveled with the team at the Capitol, including Acadian Ambulance's founder and CEO, Richard Zuschlag.
"There was a big crowd of LSU purple at the Capitol," Zuschlag said. "It was nice to see the two parties come together to celebrate LSU in a positive way."
After the Capitol visit, Coach Kim Mulkey did a quick hotel check-in and then made her way to CBS studios for an interview with Jan Crawford. The interview is scheduled to be aired in the 8 a.m. hour on the CBS morning show Friday, May 27.
After the CBS interview, Mulkey went to dinner with her family at a D.C. restaurant called Founding Farmers.
"It was a great day," Mulkey said. "I've never gotten to go down on the floor of Congress like we did today. In the years to come, the players will come to appreciate today's experiences even more. I'm happy to get to share these moments with them."
Mulkey was scheduled for at least one more media interview after dinner with her family.
The team will spend the bulk of Friday getting ready for their White House official visit, which is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the East Room. Afterward, they will fly back to Louisiana.