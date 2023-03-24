Tickets are on sale for the LSU Lab Theatre production of emerging playwright Hansol Jung's "Wolf Play."
Performance dates are Tuesday through Sunday, March 28-April 2, in the Studio Theatre, LSU Music and Dramatic Arts Building, Dalrymple Drive.
The Sunday matinee begins at 2:30 p.m. All other performances start at 7:30 p.m.
"With the increasing public interest, the current running 'Wolf Play' production in New York City extended their running dates," director Heyjin Kwon said. "We are pleased to offer an opportunity for the Baton Rouge community to watch this beautiful piece at the LSU School of Theatre at the same time with the New York production."
At the story's center is an expressive puppet made of wood and cardboard. In other words, the play and its main character Wolf are not what they seem.
Can't see the embedded video above? Click here.
Wolf, the puppet handled by Timothy Le, is a 6-year-old boy who is separated from his biological parents, dumped by his new American father and adopted by another family. The abandonment is so awful and that Wolf conjures fierce survival instincts.
"Handling the puppet is challenging but fun," said Le, a Vietnam descendant and Baton Rouge resident. "I’m really blessed to be in this play that talks about something being Asian in this community.”
The American father, Peter, played by Killian Mccaleb, can’t handle both his newborn baby and the volatile Wolf and sells Wolf to new parents on the internet. Once the ex-father discovers that Wolf's new parents are a lesbian couple, played by Hope M. Cassday and Sarah Nansubuga, he tries to get the boy back.
The story gradually likens the boy to a wolf who longs for a pack.
"As a foreigner here in the United States, this play means a lot to me," said Sarah Nansubuga, a doctoral student in the School of Theatre.
As director, Kwon, a current doctoral student, added that she "always wanted to make a play which talks about all of us in the United States, regardless of age, race, culture, social status and sexual orientation."
She added that the story's message is: "The truth is a wobbly thing.”
"This play is funny and messy but has serious subjects that we need to talk about in the current era," Kwon added.
Tickets are $12 by visiting lsucmda.universitytickets.com.