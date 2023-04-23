Stand close enough and you can see the picture as he saw it.
The eyes, the wings, the beaks and the range of emotions — is all there in John James Audubon's world of nature.
It's a world to be discovered in full on Saturday, April 29, in LSU's Hill Memorial Library.
That's when LSU Libraries' Special Collections brings out its double elephant folio edition of Audubon's "Birds of America" prints for its 2023 Audubon Day.
Audubon was an artist, naturalist and ornithologist. His illustrated compendium of the birds in the United States is considered one of the finest ornithological works ever completed.
For those unfamiliar with the term "double elephant," it has nothing to do with elephants and everything to do with the size of Audubon's prints, all of which are first editions.
Audubon wanted to show the birds at life size, so he selected to use “double elephant” size paper measuring approximately 26¼ by 39½ inches, which was the largest sheets when it was published in London between 1827 and 1838.
Now, this is where the viewer is privy to the artist's point of view, because it's here where you can see the birds as Audubon saw them, close-ups of every feathery detail.
But don't make plans to see every print. There are 435 of them packed in three volumes.
"There are 100 each in two volumes and 135 in the third," said John Miles, Curator of Books & Head of Instruction. "Each volume takes an hour to go through, and each of our hourlong sessions is open to 50 people. So, you'll really have time to choose only one volume."
LSU Libraries' Special Collections folio is special because it's only one of a few that exists worldwide.
"There originally were 200 published, but there are only between 100 and 120 that exists today," Miles said. "LSU Special Collections started bringing out its folio for an annual viewing in 1994. The only years we've missed is 2020 and 2021, during COVID."
Admission is free, but viewers are asked to preregister for one of four sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. by visiting lib.lsu.edu/special/audubon.
"No food or drinks will be allowed in the library," Miles said. "Also, we'll have workers from the library there to turn the pages and answer any questions you might have."
Some inquiries naturally will be made about Audubon's time in Louisiana. He spent time gathering specimens for his paintings in West Feliciana Parish while working as a tutor at Oakley House in 1821, now the centerpiece of Audubon State Historic Site near St. Francisville.
He also revisited the parish while living off and on in New Orleans for the next nine years.
"Our workers will be pointing out the Louisiana birds," Miles said.
All ages are welcome, but even children must be registered.
But that's not all. The library will have lagniappe tables with hands-on activities for children in its lecture room. Registration isn't required for this part of the event.
"We'll also have an exhibition of related materials from the E.A. McIlhenny Natural History Collection," Miles said. "Representatives from the LSU Museum of Natural Science will be on hand to answer ornithological questions."
The museum’s curators also will be offering special tours of the museum and its world-class specimen collections located next-door in Foster Hall.
"BREC Conservation representatives will also be available to answer questions and discuss their programming," Miles said.
But sadly, one regular installment won't be present this year.
"The folks from LSU's raptor rescue program won't be there this year," Miles said. "They were already booked for this weekend. We were so disappointed that we almost rescheduled Audubon Day."
The live birds have always added dimension to the event but not a true Audubon perspective. No, for that you have to stand close to the folio and fix your eyes on the pages.