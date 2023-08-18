Nestled among the heroic tales and artifacts of generals and flying aces in the William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum is a soup can label covered with Whitney Langlois' handwriting.

It's a small, seemingly insignificant artifact compared to others, harkening back to April 1942, when the Army second lieutenant and his fellow soldiers were starving at the hands of their Japanese enemies in the Philippines during World War II.

The Japanese were forcing some 80,000 Allied soldiers to march from Mariveles, on the southern end of the Bataan Peninsula, to San Fernando. The 70-mile trek became known as the Bataan Death March, where prisoners were executed, beaten, tortured and, yes, starved in scorching heat.

Langlois was among the 20,000 American troops and one of the march's 54,000 survivors. The Campbell's soup C-ration label is a testament his valor. Yes, this simple scrap of paper made Langlois a hero.