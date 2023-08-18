Nestled among the heroic tales and artifacts of generals and flying aces in the William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum is a soup can label covered with Whitney Langlois' handwriting.
It's a small, seemingly insignificant artifact compared to others, harkening back to April 1942, when the Army second lieutenant and his fellow soldiers were starving at the hands of their Japanese enemies in the Philippines during World War II.
The Japanese were forcing some 80,000 Allied soldiers to march from Mariveles, on the southern end of the Bataan Peninsula, to San Fernando. The 70-mile trek became known as the Bataan Death March, where prisoners were executed, beaten, tortured and, yes, starved in scorching heat.
Langlois was among the 20,000 American troops and one of the march's 54,000 survivors. The Campbell's soup C-ration label is a testament his valor. Yes, this simple scrap of paper made Langlois a hero.
"The American prisoners weren't getting enough food," museum director James Gregory said. "And the Japanese would allow the Australians or the British POWs more food from the Red Cross, but not the Americans. So, Whitney Langlois offered to buy supplies from the Australians, and they said, 'OK, for $200, which in 1943 is a lot of money.'"
So, Langlois stripped the label from the can and drew out a bank check on the back. He wrote the check for $200 and mailed it to a bank in his hometown of New Roads.
Langlois was, indeed, a Louisiana soldier. He also was a graduate of LSU, which actually wasn't a requirement for his story to be featured in the museum.
"You just have to have some kind of connection to LSU," Gregory said. "That's the requirement for all of the military stories in this museum."
The museum is housed in the bottom of LSU's 175-foot-tall Memorial Tower, constructed in 1923 as a monument to Louisianans who died in World War I. The American Legion dedicated the tower in 1926, and a bronze plaque on the rotunda wall bears the names of those to whom it is dedicated.
The museum opened in 2021 as a way of not only honoring all of LSU's veterans but preserving their stories, which, to Gregory, is the most important part of its function.
Gregory was named the museum's director in June, after earning his doctorate degree from the University of Oklahoma. He comes to LSU with degrees in museum studies focusing on military history.
It's only natural that Gregory would want to use the museum as a teaching tool for LSU's students as well as visitors. But he's witnessed some students' eyes glaze over during tours of the artifact-filled display cases.
That is, until Gregory and his volunteer guides begin telling them stories behind the people featured in this exhibit, beginning with the LSU cadets in Pineville and stretching to wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Many of these people were only 18, 19 and 20 years old when they shipped off to war. That's when the 18- to 20-year-old students can imagine themselves in the shoes of the soldiers featured in this museum.
They can relate with such close-to-home veterans as 2003 LSU Homecoming Queen Rachel Sherberne Mohney, who attended LSU on a fully paid ROTC scholarship, then served as a public affairs officer for the U.S. Air Force, leading the media efforts for the F-22 Raptor.
Then there's the inevitable shock of learning about young soldiers who never made it home. One of those stories recently came to Gregory through Kim Carroll.
Her dad, LSU graduate Grant Stewart, was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force serving in Thailand during the Vietnam War when she was born. He received a letter from Carroll's mom announcing his daughter's birth six days before his plane was downed in Laos.
"The Red Cross sent his last letter to my mom," said Carroll, who recently donated her father's military artifacts to the museum. "He talked about how excited he was to have a daughter."
A daughter he would never meet. The Air Force declared him killed in action but was unable to recover his body because of an ambush risk.
Carroll grew up and married Gary Carroll, who has since retired as an infantry officer with the U.S. Army and special agent for the State Department. The Carrolls discovered Stewart's military gear after her grandmother's death.
"My grandmother kept everything, and she had my dad's Air Force things," Carroll said. "My husband had donated some of his things from Iraq to the museum, and he suggested donating my dad's things to the military museum."
Gregory was thrilled. One of his missions is getting the word out for other donations of LSU-related military memorabilia, artifacts and stories.
"While she was here, one of our volunteers, Gary Kaeser, told her that he knew her father," Gregory said. "He was in Gary's wedding, and Gary thought that her father arranged for the Blue Angels to fly over the church afterward."
"It was very emotional for him," Carroll said. "But it was also another piece of the story of my father I didn't know."
Gregory hopes to start rotating displays in the galleries beginning in November to include such stories as that of Carroll's father.
The William A. Brookshire LSU Military Museum's mission is to tell the stories of the men and women who served in the U.S. military, all with …
In the meantime, the stories of such soldiers as Whitney Langlois are resonating with visitors and students, alike.
So, what happened to the soup label check? Langlois sent it to the Bank of New Roads, where it landed on bank teller C.O. Watts' desk.
Watts immediately called Langlois' father, Antoine Langlois.
"That check made it to Louisiana, and the bank called his parents and said, 'We just got a check from your son,'" Gregory said. "They didn't know he was alive. They hadn't heard from him since he was captured."
Langlois' daughter now works for the LSU Foundation and donated the cashed soup label check to the museum. Whitney Langlois didn't have an account at the bank, but that made no difference to bank president Lamartine Bouanchard, who didn't hesitate honoring the check. The "paid" stamp can clearly be seen on the check in the display case at LSU.
"Whitney Langlois received the money, and he was able to buy the rice to feed the POWs," Gregory said. "He was credited with helping save a lot of lives."
Langlois was only 26, only a few years older that the LSU students who tour the museum in groups. He was just a young guy from a New Roads farm whose resourcefulness saved a group of soldiers from starvation during 3½ years of imprisonment.
Langlois eventually returned to New Roads to work on his own farm while raising a family. Did others see him as a hero or just a south Louisiana farmer? It's likely, as time went on, many didn't know his story.
Although, Maria Langlois D'Atoni wrote a book, "Seven Bowls of Rice," retelling Langlois' story in 2020. The book is included in the museum's exhibit, where Gregory is making sure LSU's military heroes' stories aren't forgotten.