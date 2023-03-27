Naturally, Baton Rougeans will notice the running theme of tigers when the LSU Museum of Art opens "I, Too, Am Thornton Dial" on Thursday, March 30.

Now, these are lowercase tigers, because Dial wasn't thinking about LSU when created them in his Alabama studio. He definitely wasn't thinking about the Tigers' football rivalry with Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, either.

But that doesn't mean visitors can't find some LSU inspiration in Dial's work when they visit the exhibit.

"He thought of the tiger as an animal that struggles but still overcomes and is in charge of their own lives," said Michelle Schulte, senior curator and director of programs. "And so he took it on as a representation of himself, and then it eventually took on the representation of any African American man."

Which is why Schulte chose Dial's painting, "Struggling Tiger," as the show's centerpiece when curating this show together.

"I, Too, Am Thornton Dial," originally was put together by Alabama curator Paul Barrett for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Schulte curated the show for LSU, filling the museum's galleries with some 70 of Dial's works from public and private collections.

"It's kind of fun, because there are certain pieces that we pulled out, and I didn't realize there were tigers in them until we got them."

Still, Dial's work was about more than his own tiger's strength. His pieces told stories about his family, living life as a Black man during some of the most volatile times in the deep South or commenting on society through whatever medium he was using at the time.

Most people would refer to him as a folk artist with his self-taught style quite evident in his work. Maybe they're right.

But the art world is more specific, labeling Dial's work as vernacular, referring a genre of art and outdoor constructions made by untrained artists who do not recognize themselves as artists.

Dial definitely fits that description. His earliest work was made of metal, and he considered it outdoor decorations and furniture. That changed when he met Atlanta-based art collector William Arnett.