Naturally, Baton Rougeans will notice the running theme of tigers when the LSU Museum of Art opens "I, Too, Am Thornton Dial" on Thursday, March 30.
Now, these are lowercase tigers, because Dial wasn't thinking about LSU when created them in his Alabama studio. He definitely wasn't thinking about the Tigers' football rivalry with Nick Saban's Crimson Tide, either.
But that doesn't mean visitors can't find some LSU inspiration in Dial's work when they visit the exhibit.
"He thought of the tiger as an animal that struggles but still overcomes and is in charge of their own lives," said Michelle Schulte, senior curator and director of programs. "And so he took it on as a representation of himself, and then it eventually took on the representation of any African American man."
Which is why Schulte chose Dial's painting, "Struggling Tiger," as the show's centerpiece when curating this show together.
"I, Too, Am Thornton Dial," originally was put together by Alabama curator Paul Barrett for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Schulte curated the show for LSU, filling the museum's galleries with some 70 of Dial's works from public and private collections.
"It's kind of fun, because there are certain pieces that we pulled out, and I didn't realize there were tigers in them until we got them."
Still, Dial's work was about more than his own tiger's strength. His pieces told stories about his family, living life as a Black man during some of the most volatile times in the deep South or commenting on society through whatever medium he was using at the time.
Most people would refer to him as a folk artist with his self-taught style quite evident in his work. Maybe they're right.
But the art world is more specific, labeling Dial's work as vernacular, referring a genre of art and outdoor constructions made by untrained artists who do not recognize themselves as artists.
The LSU Museum of Art in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., offered a sneak peek of its upcoming exhibit, "I, Too, Am Thornton D…
Dial definitely fits that description. His earliest work was made of metal, and he considered it outdoor decorations and furniture. That changed when he met Atlanta-based art collector William Arnett.
But that's jumping ahead. To understand Dial and his art process, you have to backtrack to 1928 rural Alabama, where he was born to a sharecropping family.
His life was interwoven with poverty and tumultuous experience, having lived in the deep South through the Great Depression, Jim Crow segregation and the Civil Rights movement.
But like the struggling tiger, he prevailed even after dropping out of school at age 12, then working a series of odd jobs before landing steady employment at the Pullman Standard Plant in Bessemer, Ala. The salary was enough to support his family, and the skills her honed at construction and metal work translated into his art.
"He was creating art from metal and scrap early on and displaying it in his yard," Schulte said. "But he was very secretive about it. Sometimes he would destroy it, sometimes he'd bury it. He was always worried that someone from the city would show up and charge him or see it as subversive, because he was living in a racially charged state. He didn't wanna be labeled as a subversive African American and targeted."
Then the factory closed in 1981. Dial's two sons, Richard and Dan, were working at the factory by that time, and all three lost their jobs. His sons will be the exhibit's opening reception on March 30.
Meanwhile, Dial turned to his art to make money. Again, he didn't see his craft as art. He just knew he had bills to pay. That's when Arnette appeared on the scene.
"There's really a quite lovely story of how he met William Arnett," Schulte said. "So, what happened was in the '80s, Lonnie Holley, another vernacular artist who lived in Birmingham and William Arnett were working together and to find more vernacular artists. Lonnie was sort of scouting out people, and he knew about Thornton Dial."
Dial not only was fashioning figures out of metal but also making fishing lures. A collection of these lures will be featured in the exhibit, though Dial admitted he never caught fish when he used them.
"But he said people kept buying them, so he kept making them," Schulte said.
The lures are shaped and painted the same way Dial made his art.
"So, Lonnie had visited Thornton, and Thornton had given him a lure," Schulte said. "Lonnie took the lure to William Arnett, and they both went see Thornton, who was really a little suspicious of William, because he saw Williams as just a white man."
Dial insisted to Arnett that he didn't make art. That's when Holley picked up the fishing lure, grabbed a piece of wire from the yard and fashioned a face with the lure embedded in it.
"He said, 'Look Thornton, this is art," Schulte said. "Thornton stepped back and said, 'Well, if that's art, then I have a heap of art to show you.' It's a cute quote a touching story. We'll have the actual piece that Lonnie made from the lure in the show."
From there, Dial's art evolved. He created large works from found objects, sometimes painting directly on carpet, other times creating assemblages from his children's toys.
One of his most noted pieces in this show is a depiction of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Birmingham jail. Dial created the civil rights leader from an inner tube, his body splayed across the canvas in orange.
Schulte has invited a digital art class at LSU to do scans of the King piece, along with other assemblages to create a three-dimensional presence for the exhibit on the museum's website.
"When you see only a photo of the King piece, it's flat," she said. "But with these scans, visitors to the website can get a full view of the piece."
QR codes will be placed by the scanned pieces so visitors can click and have a virtual reality experience.
As for Dial, his artwork gained national attention through Arnett's collecting and promotion. His work eventually was acquired by large institutions across the United States, including the New Orleans Museum of Art and the Odgen Museum of Southern Art.
Dial died on Jan. 25, 2016, in McCalla, Ala., but he never stopped working on his art.
He struggled along the way, but in the end, like the tiger, he overcame.