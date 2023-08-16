Costumes, props, dancers and hand signs. Oh my. Rush Tok has it all.
Last year, #BamaRush swept the country with elaborate, choreographed videos from sororities and diary-like videos of potential new members and their journeys through sorority recruitment on TikTok — including prospective sorority members offering rundowns of brand names for their OOTD (outfit of the day), indicating more planning and coordination than some military operations.
Other universities have since followed suit. The social media phenomenon is now known as "Rush Tok" — and to no surprise, LSU Panhellenic Council is front and center of the spectacle with dance numbers and over-the-top balloon creations in front of and in the houses along sorority row.
When it comes to fashion at LSU, Michael Mamp, director and curator of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum and professor at LSU, says even with the emphasis on fashion and what they're wearing, he's seeing more time and effort go into grooming — skin that glows, hair that glistens and nails that glitter — on campus.
"What's true regardless of a casual or formal look is the focus on beauty," Mamp said. "They're looking for that natural glow, perfect makeup and skin."
He said even with the high emphasis on personal style, the beauty business is booming more than the fashion industry. Even so, he's noticed distinct clothing trends, which include a focus on DIY.
@lsu.zta OUR BEST LINEUP IS YET TO COME 🎢🎤💥 #ZETAPALOOZA #rushtok2023 #louisianastateuniversity #lsuzeta #lalapalooza2023 #sororityrecruitment #lsurush #rushtok #geauxtigers ♬ original sound - Mia Mugavero
"Girls know how to cut and fashion vintage jeans just so turning them into shorts or turning shirts into crop tops — that's the casual look they're going for," Mamp said. "When it comes to more formal occasions, they're wearing sundresses in feminine, soft colors and small details like little ruffles or pin tucks in delicate small patterns, often with an emphasis on the back."
Yesterday marked the end of "Workshop Week" for LSU, when sororities prepare for recruitment with long days full of policies, procedures and allotted time for TikTok creation. This year, at least one sorority opted to give members the opportunity to volunteer in the community rather than directly participating in the recruitment activities. Members volunteered at the food bank, animal shelters and with the visually impaired.
The games begin as formal recruitment kicked off Wednesday. The process ends Aug. 21 with bid day.
