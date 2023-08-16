Costumes, props, dancers and hand signs. Oh my. Rush Tok has it all.

Last year, #BamaRush swept the country with elaborate, choreographed videos from sororities and diary-like videos of potential new members and their journeys through sorority recruitment on TikTok — including prospective sorority members offering rundowns of brand names for their OOTD (outfit of the day), indicating more planning and coordination than some military operations.

Other universities have since followed suit. The social media phenomenon is now known as "Rush Tok" — and to no surprise, LSU Panhellenic Council is front and center of the spectacle with dance numbers and over-the-top balloon creations in front of and in the houses along sorority row.

When it comes to fashion at LSU, Michael Mamp, director and curator of the LSU Textile and Costume Museum and professor at LSU, says even with the emphasis on fashion and what they're wearing, he's seeing more time and effort go into grooming — skin that glows, hair that glistens and nails that glitter — on campus.