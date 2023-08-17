If anyone knows the life details of LSU's live mascot, Mike the Tiger, it's his former veterinarian David G. Baker.
Baker handled medical care for three of LSU's tiger mascots in his 26 years as a professor of laboratory medicine in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
Now he's reflecting on the time spent with the Mikes in "Mike: The Tigers of LSU," his new book released on Wednesday by LSU Press.
Mike the Tiger — the only live tiger mascot in the United States — is an iconic presence on LSU's campus. From his tiger sanctuary next to Tiger Stadium, he draws a steady stream of fans, adults and children, alike.
In this new book about LSU's favorite tiger, Baker writes about his decades of caring for the live mascots, beginning with Mike V in 1996.
He gives fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpses of the tigers as he recounts episodes such as Mike VI's cancer diagnosis, treatment and death, and the search for Mike VII. He details the tigers' daily care and routine, provides answers to commonly asked questions about the mascot program and discusses Mike's popular social media presence.
Baker also delves into new traditions, such as the creation of "meat art" for Mike to devour before home football games and the overnight holding of graduation rings in the night house with Mike.
In addition to Baker's own text, "Mike: The Tigers of LSU" includes remembrances from many of the tigers' veterinary student caretakers over the years, who reveal how caring for Mike the Tiger impacted their lives.
The book also is loaded with more than 100 new and historical photos.
Baker left LSU in 2022 for Lincoln, Nebraska, where he works for a pharmaceutical company. His 144-page book sells for $29.95.
For more information, visit lsupress.org/books/detail/mike.