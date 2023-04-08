For book lovers, the annual Friends of the LSU Libraries Book Bazaar is one of the highlights — if not the highlight — of the year.
For decades the giant book sale has raised thousands of dollars for LSU libraries. This year's sale runs Thursday-Sunday, April 13-16 in the cavernous Parker Coliseum at LSU. It's the second time it's been held at the venue, which provides extra space for literary fans to peruse the more than 60,000 new and used books (plus records, CDs and DVDs) on offer.
Volunteer Anita Young has worked with the Book Bazaar for around 14 years. She said last year's event, which was the first after a two-year COVID-related hiatus, saw hundreds of people lining up outside the building from 7 a.m. on opening day.
"It's a rush," she said.
"We don't allow preselling or previews, there's no cherry-picking of any kind. People coming in that door are seeing everything for the first time."
There will be 54 different categories, with most books priced between $1 and $3.
On the last day of the sale, customers will be able to fill a box or buy an unopened one for $5. Boxes will be provided. Exceptions include books on the collectibles tables, which will instead be offered at half price.
As regulars know, the collectibles table is home to a wide variety of noteworthy items. Among others, this year's selection includes various multivolume sets on political figures and Southern history and signed copies of books by the likes of Maria von Trapp. One particular highlight is a copy of a book signed by John T. Scopes, of Scopes Monkey Trial fame.
Proceeds from the sale go toward LSU libraries acquisitions and services. While the amounts vary, according to the LSU Media Center over $60,000 is often raised. "It's used for whatever the library's needs are at the time," Young said. "It's not just change, it's a substantial amount of money."
The sale is put together by a team of volunteers who work all year round. Donated books are stored at a "book barn" on River Road until they're moved to LSU for the sale — quite a logistical operation, given the tens of thousands on offer.
Young said it was her love of books, and the people who read them, that kept her coming back as a volunteer.
"People often bring us the books they've read and loved, and we then put them into the hands of people who'll love them too," she said.
"I love books, and I love people who love books. In books there are different worlds, different ideas ... there's so much that people who don't read miss out on."
Book Bazaar Hours:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 13-14
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16