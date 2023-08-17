For many, attending school naked is nothing more than a titillating nightmare (or fantasy), but some students at LSU really do show it all before their classmates.
They’re the nude art models in the university’s School of Art. For a modest $12 an hour, student-models pose naked before a handful of student-artists in three-hour studio art classes.
These studio-classrooms are generally dimly lit, predominantly from sunlight through frosted windows. There are no desks. Instead, the room is littered with backpacks, easels and art horses, which allow users to sit and sketch. The professor’s carefully selected playlist (as to be non-provocative) is the only thing that can be heard over the faint sound of charcoal against art paper.
In class, a completely disrobed student stands on the studio’s 2-foot-tall stage. After 20 minutes of modeling, the student might use their stretch break to chat with another student with whom they share a different class.
Sophomore nude model Bailey Hernandez said she was drawn to modeling out of curiosity, after observing the sketches other students made of their model. Then the art major took a figure drawing class for herself and wanted to see how students would sketch her.
“At first, I was nervous, not because I was going to be naked in front of people,” she said. “I was mostly nervous because I didn’t want to mess up for the students.”
Hernandez said her black satin robe was already at her feet before she had the chance to feel embarrassed.
But it wasn’t that way for sophomore Sajida Sarker, a psychology major, who took long, contemplative breaths standing nude in front of her bedroom’s mirror before she felt comfortable signing up. Then, she said, she took pictures of herself naked and tried sketching herself so she could get comfortable with the class premise.
Sarker said she started nude modeling as an outlet to combat years of body image issues she’s suffered from since she was a child. She said nude modeling “is crazy,” but it’s helped her exponentially with self-image.
“I’m scared to stop modeling,” said Amelie Smith, a recent graduate art major, who, like Sarker, said she started modeling to confront the insecurities she’d held over her body.
“It’s just coming to terms with that I have a body and that it is separate from my abilities and who I am as a person,” Smith said. “Being naked in front of people puts me back in that position where I am not my physical appearance. I’m not somebody else’s idea of me. I’m vulnerable and I’m not judging myself.”
After three semesters of modeling, Smith said, it’s become a meditative, almost spiritual, process that she can look forward to. Her only thoughts are about the form she’s holding and the effort she’s exerting into maintaining that position (it takes more than mental strength to be a nude model).
“Your job is not to appeal to people physically,” Smith said. “Your job is to exist in this space so that they can draw a form.”
Miles Kinney, a professor of painting and drawing, said there’s no substitute for nude models in an art studio. Southern culture especially, he said, has assigned a stigma to the practice, but within the colorful world of the arts, it’s strictly a professional necessity.
“It’s just something that has to be done by human beings. It can’t be done any other way. It’s too precise, the translation,” Kinney said.
He said it could be seen in the deformed, piffling figures of medieval art compared to the lifelike nude sculptures of the ancient Greeks. Because of the medieval artists’ prudishness, their art had essentially devolved, Kinney said.
This professional lack of prudishness is an indirect principle taught in the class. Students must look past their own humility and simultaneously recognize a nude form for its objectivity and innately human nature. It generally takes a few classes for them to get used to it, Kinney said.
Hernandez said the fully clothed students often display more embarrassment than the nude models they’re drawing. Lots of faces bright red with embarrassment accompany the first few sessions, she said, but the awkwardness thaws into a surprisingly pleasant environment.
“The classroom feels like a little community,” Hernandez said. “Everyone appreciates the ability to be able to improve their artwork through someone else’s vulnerability.”
Sarker said she thinks of the students she models for as her students. None of the models said they’d had a major problem with inappropriate behavior — if they did, they all said, the student would be immediately removed from the class.
“I have a really strict set of class terms,” said painting and drawing professor Joelle Nagy.
It’s Nagy’s second semester teaching a figure drawing course as a graduate student, and she said it takes a deliberate effort to facilitate a comfortable classroom atmosphere yet maintain a stern attitude regarding rules.
“Model etiquette,” Kinney said, means that phones are not to be used except during break periods. Students shouldn’t make comments or address the model’s body. If they need the model to move or change position, they should speak with the professor. Also, models can take breaks at any time for any reason.
Three hours is a long time to be modeling, clothed or nude.
Freshman art major Elyse Ruben sketched a nude model through a class in the spring and after she left the class, Ruben added a right arm and head to finish her sketch of Hernandez.
Ruben said she was starkly embarrassed to admit how nervous taking a figure drawing class initially made her, but that the experience became something she grew comfortable with and enjoyed. She said it’s changed the way she views the human body.
“It’s a very brave thing to be able to do,” Ruben said. “They’re giving consent to a group of people, and you don’t want to break that trust.”