Old friends, good times, tradition. With the first home game of LSU's football season this weekend, veteran tailgaters are getting ready for one of their highlights of the year.
Shifting advice over burning practices has had little practical effect, primarily because food is often brought in from elsewhere instead of cooked on-site, according to some local tailgaters.
Gerald "Bert" Bahlinger has been helping run a tailgate with friends at LSU for around 24 years. Like many others, he was planning for food without grilling this weekend.
"We don't cook at every game anymore — so it's been a minor adjustment for us," he said. "We have people who had worked in the restaurant business. ... We always have a couple of fire extinguishers in the trailer."
Preparation for Bahlinger's tailgate began around three weeks ago, with members filling out a Google document listing everything needed.
Perhaps the main highlight, Bahlinger said, was catching up with people who come in especially for the tailgate. One regular travels from Houston.
"There are some people at the tailgate who we see seven times a year," he said. "People come from out of town. We have a core group of 20 people, but we're expecting around 100 people to pass through."
Located next to Bahlinger's tailgate, Luke Williamson has been hosting the Usual Suspects tailgate with "a group of friends" in the same spot for 29 years. It's one of the largest tailgates at LSU.
Williamson said putting together a tailgate, understandably, took an awful lot of work — although, like Bahlinger, they were never planning to cook on-site for the upcoming game.
"It takes weeks of preparation to get ready," he said. "Obtaining supplies, booking food vendors ... (it's like) putting together a wedding reception on campus every week."
Like many tailgates, the social aspect was a highlight, with people from around the area coming in to catch up with old friends.
"The tailgate is a destination that brings people home," he said. "There are people from out of town who we don't see (otherwise) ... it's like a homecoming every weekend."
Williamson said it was often an exercise in putting on the best event possible within the rules and regulations.
"We take LSU's position as the premier tailgating destination in the country very seriously, and we try to play our role in upholding that tradition," he said.
"We want to make sure everyone has a good time and cheers on the Tigers. That's what it's all about."
Grills and smokers are welcome at LSU tailgates this weekend, but the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office has advised cooks and grillmasters need to take special precautions because of the state's ongoing burn ban.
Any cooking needs to be done on a "flame-resistant surface" like concrete or asphalt — not grass, not plywood or plywood on grass — and tailgaters need to have a water source or a fire extinguisher nearby.