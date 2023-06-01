Remove the glitz of satin, lace and the seemingly thousands of seed pearls, and it's easy to see how wedding gowns have never dictated street fashion.

No, it's really the other way around. Street fashion's influence is powerful, so much that it has influenced bridal gown couture since, well, at least the 1800s.

Proof? Step into the LSU Textile & Costume Museum's exhibit, "'Til Trends Do Us Part: A Retrospective of Changing Fashion in Bridal Wear," and see for yourself.

The gamut of wedding dresses covers the changing fashions from the 1830s through the early 2000s. The exhibit runs through Aug. 31, allowing plenty of time for you to test this street fashion theory in between all of the weddings you'll surely be attending this summer.

You'll find it all here, from the Roaring '20s flapper style to Golden Age of Hollywood satin glamor to the 1960s mini dress to the padded, puffy shoulders of the 1980s.