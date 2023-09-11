Trust is a precious commodity in any relationship, because it must be earned.
Which is why Charlie Rauh is awed by the high level of trust between clinicians and their animal patients in the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine.
So, Rauh didn't take it lightly when those same clinicians patients instilled their trust in him.
No, he isn't a veterinarian — far from it. Rauh came to the school on Aug. 15 with a guitar in hand and a mission to compose music inspired by LSU Vet Med's work while incorporating his craft into the school's wellness mission not only for its patients but the Baton Rouge community.
It's all a part of his monthlong stint as the school's artist-in-residence. He's the second to serve in this position, following the 2022 residency of visual artist Shelly Prindaville.
“Art in its varied forms is an avenue for teaching, discovering, healing and protecting," LSU Vet Med Dean Oliver Garden said. "Our residency enriches our community and offers an innovative and lasting way to express various aspects of what we do. We are very fortunate to welcome Charlie as our first musical artist.”
The residency is the first of its kind in the United States. While here, Rauh is composing and recording a minimum of six songs, which will be available for LSU School of Veterinary Medicine’s use. The recordings will be released by Austin-based label Destiny Records.
All songs are inspired by Rauh's experience in residence at LSU Vet Med, including within the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Stephenson Pet Clinic.
One morning in early September, Rauh not only found musical inspiration at the Vet School but used his music as a wellness tool as Dr. Kielyn Scott and her assistant performed acupuncture on a timid cocker spaniel.
The pup wasn't scared but clearly nervous. As Rauh later pointed out, she clearly had a trusting relationship with Scott. When Rauh pulled up a chair outside the examination room and began strumming his guitar, the atmosphere and the pup became more relaxed.
Not only was it soothing to the patient but also her doctors.
Rauh said that sometimes when animals may not understand that they're being helped.
"What I think the music does is it creates an environment that makes it more digestible for the animal to get to a place where they realize that quicker, and then the actual healing and help that comes from the clinicians is able to have a little bit more of a clear path," Rauh said. "That's from my observations, and it's what I'm really enjoying the most about this."
Still, Rauh considers his music as only part of what is happening, blending into the process.
"It's amazing watching the treatments like what Dr. Scott was just doing," he said. "It's incredible. In my time here, I've seen them like take animals that were down and unable to walk to walking again. They're doing incredible work. So, to be able to be in the periphery with music and witness that, it's really amazing."
Though Rauh lives and works as a studio musician and composer in New York, he's no stranger to the South. He grew up in Huntsville, Alabama, and often visits Louisiana, most recently as a guest speaker and performer for the Festival of Words in Grand Couteau.
Rauh's compositions inspired by such writers as African-American poet Phyllis Wheatley made him a perfect fit for the festival, which also is where he met LSU Vet Med Communications Manager Sandra Sarr, who manages the residency program.
Sarr invited Rauh to be this year's artist and has since walked him through the school's clinics and research departments. Rauh not only has spent time with clinicians but accompanied them on a few adventures.
Rauh accompanied associate professor Rebecca Christofferson on one such adventure. He smiles when thinking about it, because what musicians wouldn't want to pay homage at jazz legend Bill Evans' grave site?
That's where Christofferson often collects mosquitoes for her work in the Department of Pathobiological Sciences, and being a jazz fan, incorporating Evans into her work is her way of honoring the musician.
It's an experience that Rauh will incorporate into his music, along with his observations of clinicians treating injured or ailing wildlife, large animals and other extensive research projects.
Then there are the times when Rauh uses his music for the well-being of the students and clinicians, themselves, by performing weekly lunchtime recitals in school's commons area.
In between these times, Rauh has paid visits to the LSU School of Music, where he's been working with Director of Choral Studies Alyssa Rowe on a few of his compositions.
"I've never composed choral music before, so Dr. Rowe has been helping me, showing me where to put the breath marks in the compositions for the singers," he said.
He's writing a set of songs for four singers. These songs, along with some instrumentals, will be complete in time for Tuesday, Sept. 12, when Rowe and members of the LSU A Cappella Choir perform free concert in the school's library.
The performance begins at 5:30 p.m.
Rauh also has visited with Kamile Geist's music therapy class in the School of Music and will be speaking to music classes at two Baton Rouge area high schools in the coming week.
In the meantime, Rauh will continue working with the veterinarians, researchers and their students until the final day of his residency on Sept. 15. He's earned their trust, after all, the element that bonds people and animals in this environment.
"I've learned so much during this time, and one of the first things I noticed is the importance of trust that's involved in the work that happens here between the clinicians and the patients and among the clinicians, themselves," Rauh said. "They work as a team, and there is this unspoken emphasis on earning the trust of the patients. That's something that I find really touching and inspiring."
For Rauh, much comes down to trust.
"What we just witnessed — what Dr. Scott was just doing — there's not a lot of people who can do that," he said. "Watching the work that's being done here is incredible, because the people have the natural ability to gain trust, and that's not something you can learn."
But maybe it's something that can be communicated through, say, music? Scott seems to think so.
"It's been really fun to see the response of some of the animals when they hear Charlie's music while we're treating them," she said. "Charlie would know what tunes they were responding to in different ways, and it's fun to see them kind of figure out what he's doing and watch them interact with him and then start to relax."
Even the animals seem to appreciate the addition of music to their treatment.