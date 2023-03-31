With Final Four mania at full tilt this weekend, several artists and entrepreneurs have joined the frenzy surrounding the LSU women's basketball team.
Here are three we've come across in the last 24 hours:
The Fleurty Girl candle — You've seen the "saint" candles sporting Drew Brees' mug and others with the fab four from "The Golden Girls;" Now there's the "Saint" Kim Mulkey candle honoring the LSU squad's leader.
"Game on! Coach Mulkey is now a candle at FG! We’re so proud of the whole team for this season’s accomplishments!," posted the New Orleans-based boutique.
Grab one for $18.95 at https://www.fleurtygirl.net/candle-saint-kim-mulkey.html.
Kirigami art — Lafayette businessman Peter Pham took to TikTok so followers can watch him fashion a message to the team using the Japanese art of kirigami, the folding and cutting of paper.
With Survivors' "Eye of the Tiger" as his background music, Pham snips, clips and turns purple and gold paper until, voila, the letters "LSU," the eye of the tiger, and a basketball net. Watch it all unfold at https://www.tiktok.com/@coachpham54.
The snowglobe — Yes, we're having springtime temps but that doesn't mean you don't need an LSU women's basketball snow globe.
Look no further than Facebook Marketplace where one can be yours for a mere $10. The globe sits on a mini-replica of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and features a mini Mike the Tiger in top hat and tails. https://www.facebook.com/.