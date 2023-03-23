Back in February, first grader Adelyn Spicer and her mother Ashley Spicer made the 10-hour trip by car from their home in Springfield, Missouri, to Baton Rouge so they could watch the LSU women's basketball team play in person.
"We were at a restaurant and Adelyn wrote Angel a note. I took a pic and posted it on Twitter," Ashley said.
It seemed like a simple Tweet. But ESPN and SEC picked up the photo of the cute kid professing her love to the LSU's Bayou Barbie, Angel Reese, #10.
"When we left the game, Angel messaged me and said she would like to meet us," Ashley said. "As a single mom, I knew how much this was going to mean to her. I was trying not to scream."
Little Adelyn picked out purple lilies and golden sunflowers to take to her favorite player the next day. Reese gave Adelyn a signed basketball. After meeting Reese, Adelyn, 7, says she's done with dancing.
"It was awesome," said Adelyn. "I want to play basketball. I'm going to play like she does. She's even taller than my papa, and my papa is taller than my whole family."
In the past two years, Ashley, 30, has recovered from breast cancer and Adelyn was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Ashley said they both appreciate the girl-power aspect of the LSU women's basketball team.
"I tell Adelyn all the time, with her diabetes, that she is so strong," Ashley said. "That trip really changed her."
From their home in Missouri, the mother-daughter pair watch every game. At the March 19 game against Michigan, Adelyn saw when Reese got hurt. She then noticed, that when Reese game back into the game she wasn't wearing her trademark eyelashes.
Beyond basketball, Adelyn appreciates Reese's commitment to beauty.
Kim Mulkey, head coach of the LSU women's basketball team, is with the team in Greenville, South Carolina preparing for the matchup against Utah at 4 p.m Friday afternoon. Mulkey says that in all of her years of playing and coaching, she's never seen anything like the way fans -- particularly young girls -- are reacting to this year's team.
"When we go on the road, we have to take a police officer with us. The crowds after the games are unbelievable," Mulkey said.
Mulkey said sophomore powerhouse Reese, along with freshman Flau'jae Johnson and senior Alexis Morris, attract the biggest crowds, but girls come out to meet the whole team. The coach said she believes social media plays a role.
"They're accessible. They make sure they laugh with those kids — and of course, they're talented," Mulkey said. "Those three are very strong-personality young women. They send such a positive message to young girls. They say, 'Hey, we are good at basketball, but there's another part of our lives.' Flau'jae' with her rap and Angel with her NIL deals. They don't shy away from attention. They don't shy away from young people."
Reese, 20, said that part of the reason she takes time with the younger generation is that she knows firsthand the difference a similar experience made in her own life. When she was seven or eight, she met and took a picture with LSU women's basketball legend, Seimone Augustus.
"I remember the moment of meeting Seimone," Reese said. "Now look at me. I'm playing at her school and trying to do the things that she did."
These days, Reese has more than 462,000 followers on Instagram, where she promotes a variety of brands: taxes, backpacks, chicken wings, hamburgers, underwear, athletic wear, and more.
"I also dance. I do TikToks. I talk trash sometimes. I have my nails, lashes and hair done," Reese said. "I want to be an inspiration to girls who don't think they can do it. Just because you're a girl doesn't mean you can't play ball. So, be who you are."
Rosie Kane, a 13-year-old Lafayette eighth grader, hears Reese's message loud and clear. Rosie says she and her family have been to "too many games to count" and keep going back because of the thrill of watching this team play ball.
She appreciates watching the whole team play, but she has her favorites — Reese or Flau'jae. She follows both of them on social media.
"In fact, I just got a notification that Angel is live on Instagram," Rosie said. "I definitely get the girl-power vibe. Kim Mulkey shows how powerful women are in sports. If someone just sees Angel, they might think very girly, but she's more than that."
In all, Rosie said that the team has incredible "feminine power."
Vanessa Tabony, a 14-year-old eighth grader in Baton Rouge, and her mother, Betsy Tabony, have been to almost every home game this year. Vanessa is a 5-foot-6-inch forward and has been playing basketball since she was in third grade. This year, however, there weren't enough girls at her school to create a team.
"I hope this team will get more girls my age interested in playing basketball after seeing the fun of the girls play this year," Vanessa said. "My basketball season wasn't exactly what I planned. Going to the games has given me the motivation I need to have."
Research shows many benefits from adolescent girls having strong female role models, including representing and expanding what is possible. Female role models also have the potential to inspire young women to be more ambitious or aim higher. Plus, they can demonstrate a way of thinking and behaving that leads to growth and improving life's circumstances.
"It gives them hope. Without hope, you don't have anything," said Tanya Stuart, co-owner of The Maples and Genesis Behavioral Health Service, who specializes in counseling adolescent girls.
In general, Stuart said, too many girls are bombarded with negativity.
"When they see that another girl has overcome so much," Stuart said, "it makes them feel like 'I can do that too.'"