For our Baton Rouge Classic lunch, coach Brian Kelly chose Bin 77. The head coach of the LSU football team ordered the Mediterranean Flatbread for lunch. I ordered a burger.
Surprisingly, no one else in the restaurant showed any sign of recognizing the $95 million man, who happens to have the largest public-school college football contract in history. He and I sat undisturbed throughout our lunch as we primarily talked about … you guessed it … football.
As the daughter of a football coach, this was a conversation I had been preparing for my whole life.
I came with prepared with plenty of football questions:
Where does he stand on the eight- versus nine-game debate in the SEC?
"I came down here to play games. I wanted to play nine games from the beginning. It's about strength of schedule," he said.
What SEC stadium is he most looking forward to playing in?
"Florida was high on the list. I want to play at Alabama. A&M — we did. Georgia is iconic," he said.
Does LSU's drunken, mildly unhinged fanbase ever frighten him?
"It's drunken, unhinged and come-in-and-eat-my-gumbo," he said. "It doesn't frighten me at all."
Would he allow Kim Mulkey to choose his outfit for a game?
"Yes, I probably would. Her eye for matching/coordinating is good," he said. "You're going to have to have sparkles. I don't know how I'm going to pull off sparkles. The bigger question is, 'Would I let her coach?' And the answer is, 'Yes.' She doesn't play."
LSU fans are fickle. Is that tough on him and his staff?
"Everybody is fickle," he said. "Expectations are such that standards are pretty high."
Getting ready for the 2023 season
Kelly said that the month of June was all about official visits. He had players at his house every weekend with lots of food and families.
He also spent time in Washington, D.C., with Rep. Steve Scalise working to get a bill concerning the major change the Name Image Likeness rule changes have made for college athletics.
"Right now, each state interprets the NIL regulations differently," Kelly said. "There's no equity between states, schools or even within the SEC. If we can introduce something that provides some for equity across the board for NIL — that's the goal."
I asked whether he would have preferred if student-athletes had simply become university employees.
"The university couldn't afford them. I don't know how college athletics could sustain itself," he said. "The unintended consequences of NIL have opened Pandora's Box."
Regarding the changes in managing a college football team with NIL and the transfer portal, Kelly said it starts with standards.
"Like any big organization, you have to start with, 'What are the standards in your program?' " he said. "Once you waver from those standards, you create an environment for inconsistency. Whether it's the transfer portal or freshmen coming in, it's always been about having a clean and consistent set of standards."
And how does he maintain standards and discipline in an age of student-athletes being able to transfer more easily than they've ever been able to before?
"They want to play, but you have to be willing to sit them," he said. "This isn't rocket science. It's just there are too many instances of inconsistency. Today, you can't be demeaning. It's got to be positive."
Football knowledge is different 'down here'
Kelly said, in general, the football knowledge base is different "down here."
"People know football. Everybody is passionate about their team. They wear their jerseys and yell loudly — that's what the SEC is," he said.
He said he and his wife, Paqui (given name is Francesca) Kelly, are adjusting to life in Baton Rouge. She has joined a tennis league and was involved earlier this summer with the Golden Cleats event, an LSU "football camp" for women that includes a combine where women don cleats and take their best shot at various football training events.
Kelly said he likes to get away. He's gone to Italy for five consecutive years — and appreciates their cuisine. He just went to a Kenny Chesney concert at Orange Beach, Alabama. He and his wife have a lakehouse in Michigan with a boat.
He said keeping in touch with the friends he made early in his coaching career remains important to him.
"Especially friends from Grand Rapids, Michigan, which is where I met my wife. Nobody knew us back then," he said. "Making time to get away is important. You have to do a good job of shutting everything off. There could be worse lives."
Speaking of relaxing, he has a pre-game ritual.
"I like to spend a little bit of time by myself. It's a high-pressure day. I'm meeting with recruits and family members throughout the day and with the team," he said. "I save about 20 minutes for myself to decompress. Otherwise, it's all emotion. As head coach, I have to be so much in control. I need to settle myself down."
15 fun facts about Brian Kelly
- He works out every morning with a trainer — Katie Fox from Yogalates.
- His dad is 85 and comes to Baton Rouge to visit fairly often.
- He grew up as a Bruce Springsteen fan. His musical tastes have morphed through the years. "You better know all the music being played in your locker room," he said.
- He used to read more but still prefers nonfiction.
- He was a history major, studying political science and history at Assumption College in Massachusetts.
- His first job out of college was working in the State House in Boston for two years. He uses his experience of working in politics and learning from his dad, who also was in politics, as a football coach. "One of my strengths is to compromise," he said. "My chief of staff has been with me for 15 years."
- He doesn't garden, but he takes "the heavy hand regarding interior decorating" at home. "I know what window treatment, flooring I want. I've always had an eye for design. Art has caught my eye."
- He has a nice wine collection but doesn't drink as much as he used to.
- He gets home late at night, so he does "a ton of grilling."
- He can make a roux, a good red sauce and a homemade salad dressing.
- He went back to his alma mater to coach softball after leaving politics. "We won 20 games. We finished the highest they had finished in a number of years. I still have great relationships with those players," he said.
- He made a donation to Assumption College to build a softball stadium.
- He enjoys going to gymnastics at LSU but doesn't understand the subjectiveness of the scoring.
- He admires Mulkey's ability to take an incredible group of diverse personalities and get them to play as a whole.
- He did the voice-over for the LSU women's basketball team's hype video.
Kelly agrees with hockey coach Herb Brooks when it comes to building a team.
"I'm looking at traits over talent," Kelly said. "Those traits have to be evident. There has to be a commitment to education. If they have that in place, there's a great carryover there. We need that first and foremost."
He believes the LSU football team will be a more confident group this fall — and better trained.
"I believe this team is prepared in a way they didn't know last year — in all facets," he said. "It's a different team because of experiences last year. We've got a strong core on offense. It's a team that can compete at the highest levels."
He says he wouldn't have wanted last year's football team to have gone 6-5, but he does recognize the heightened expectations that last season's 10-4 record and SEC West championship last season bring.
"We may have skipped a step," he said. "Sports bring hope. Everybody is looking for hope — that things can be better."
He sees going for two against Alabama as a big turning point for last year's team.
"We practiced it and have to rely on consistency of approach," he said. "We discussed this scenario in our 48 meeting (a meeting 48 hours before the game)."
But he will admit that, when it came time to make the call, some folks were nervous. Him, not so much.
As great as beating Alabama turned out to be, Kelly says there was another home game that blew his mind even more. For his first game as coach at LSU, two Baton Rouge teams played at Tiger Stadium. It was a crowd and celebration unlike any most had ever seen, Kelly included.
"The Southern game," he said. "I've never seen anything like it."