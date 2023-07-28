"They just didn't believe me from the start," a sexual assault victim tells reporter Rachel de Leon in the early minutes of "Victim/Suspect."
The new Netflix documentary, both enlightening and chilling, follows de Leon, a producer and reporter for the Reveal arm of the Center for Investigative Reporting in Emeryville, California. In De Leon's first solo investigation, she crisscrosses the country seeking answers as to the alarming number of cases in which women's sexual assault reports are hastily turned into false-reporting cases before a thorough police investigation, or in some cases, even before a forensic exam is done.
"Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them," the documentary synopsis states.
One expert in the field is LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center professor Dr. Lisa Avalos, who's featured prominently in the 90-minute piece. Along with Avalos' teaching and research emphasis on sexual offenses and gender-based violence, she's also had three articles on the topic published in respected law reviews: "Seeking Consent and the Law of Sexual Assault," "The Chilling Effect: The Politics of Charging Rape Complainants With False Reporting" and "Prosecuting Rape Victims While Rapists Run Free: the Consequences of Police Failure to Investigate Sex Crimes in Britain and the United States."
"Police officers in this country are allowed to lie to you, and they don't have to indicate in the police report that they lied to you," Avalos says in the program. "An officer will sometimes say 'We have video footage showing the encounter. Now be honest with me."
The lie: No such video exists.
"Often, they don't have video to dispute these claims, so their best bet is to get them to retract (their stories)."
Among the most heartbreaking of the cases detailed is that of 20-year-old Megan Rondini, a student from Texas who attended the University of Alabama. In 2015, Rondini alleged she was sexually attacked by prominent Tuscaloosa businessman T.J. Bunn Jr., 34. Bunn told police the sex was consensual. The result — no arrest, no indictment.
Rondini committed suicide later that year. Her parents alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit that their daughter suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety in the weeks following her ordeal.
"When I found out about Megan, I cried and cried," says another alleged assault victim and UA student, Emma Mannion, of New Hampshire.
Mannion sat through hours of interrogation by Tuscaloosa police, and, using the surveillance video tactic, had the victim recanting her whole story. She was charged with filing a false report and accepted a plea deal.
Some 160 cases of the victim-turned-suspect scenario have been recorded across the U.S., most in the last 10 years, de Leon said. Meanwhile, Avalos says incidences of false reporting cases are actually rare, 2%-10%.
The recent case of Alabama woman Carlee Russell, who initially said she was abducted from the side of a highway but later recanted her story, prompted de Leon to address the national news story on Twitter last week.
"I've written and deleted this tweet a few times, but given my reporting on reporting victims turned suspects and what's in the news lately, I implore reporters to scrutinize police investigations," she tweeted. "Remain skeptical, patient, and most of all, compassionate."