Editor's note: This is the first story in a series featuring and focusing on Louisiana-made food products.
Luzianne ventured into a new frontier of Southern flavors.
After more than a century as Louisiana's staple for iced tea, the New Orleans-based brand is venturing into the world of fruity flavored herbal tea blends.
Well, make that three blends, each celebrating some of the region’s most distinctive fruits, herbs and botanicals in a new line called Southern Blends.
The best part? They can either be served hot or over ice.
"In the South, flavor is everything," said Courtney Cola, senior brand manager of beverages marketing at Luzianne parent company Reily Foods. "As we walked down the tea aisle, we noticed that our favorite Southern tastes weren’t authentically embodied in the hot tea space. This was a unique opportunity that only Luzianne had the heritage to fill and was the spark behind Luzianne Southern Blends."
So, meet Luzianne's new blends.
First up is Honeyed Peach, touted as "a slice of pure Southern refreshment." The blend features flavors of succulent peach and fragrant honey.
Next is the genteel mix of Mint & Rose Blossom. This variety is made with select green tea leaves blended with botanicals and sweet blackberry leaf that combines in a an uplifting flavor of fragrant notes of mint and rose.
Finally, there's the lineup's most unusual combination of Watermelon & Honey. Yes, watermelon and honey actually are a winning combination in this aromatic pick-me-up for those who want to savor the flavor of summer. This combination is smooth yet complex with hints of florals that also can be served hot or over ice.
"We poured our passion for tea and our Southern heritage into this product line and can’t wait to share it with our tea-loving community,” Cola said.
Luzianne's new blends already can be found in some grocery stores.
"Right now, they're rolling out in several retailers over the summer," Cola said. "You can find us in all the local independent grocery stores in the New Orleans and Louisiana areas, and you'll start to see us showing up on other store shelves, including Kroger and Publix throughout the summer. So definitely keep a lookout."
Luzianne fans can order the tea online at luzianne.com, where they also can stock up on the brand's ice tea bags, bottled tea, single serve cups and green tea.
Luzianne was founded in 1902 as the flagship brand of Reily Foods Co., of New Orleans.
"Luzianne actually started as a coffee company, but with the popularity, of tea in the South, the company added tea in the 1920s and '30s," Cola said. "Tea actually became the bigger item for us. And that's when we became synonymous with ice tea."
In fact, Luzianne is known as the South’s original tea maker, having perfected its craft through 100 years' time.
"The Southern Blends collection is first time in Luzianne's history that we've created a new flavor line for our hot teas," Cola said. "We have done different types of tea blends in the past. We have a hibiscus tea that's available in our iced tea line, but this is the first time that we've come out with herbal flavored hot teas, and we're really excited about that. But the goal with that was combining the taste of some southern classic flavors."
This is just the beginning.
"We're already thinking of other flavors for our tea-loving community," Cola said. "We have two teams — our new product development team and our culinary team. We started this process with our culinary team, and we talked to them about different flavor trends and different competitive brands that we're seeing out there. And what noticed was there weren't any teas that were really embodying what we thought were true southern flavors specifically in the hot tea space specifically."
That opened the door for Luzianne to apply its years of expertise in the tea market.
"We thought we had an opportunity to really create something new," Cola said. "We probably had 20 or so flavor files from raspberry to strawberry to sassafras, and we worked with our culinary team to really play around them. Finally, we landed on these as these three blends that we thought would really embody, like I said, those southern tastes, as well as what we thought Luzianne stands for. And they also taste really great."
Southern Blends tea not only is intrinsically inspired by the South but also is blended with all natural ingredients and Rain Forest Alliance Certified green tea leaves so tea lovers can, as Cola said, "sip without guilt."
"We've see that consumers are moving to more herbal blends or thinking about ways in which that they can enjoy their favorite beverages with more flavors, but maybe not all the sugars or all the, the negatives that sometimes come with flavored drinks," Cola said. "Our refreshed logo is just the first step in the brand’s journey to reintroduce our Southern heritage story with our long-time fans. Luzianne has a rich history, and we’re excited to stir up how we engage and connect with tea enthusiasts. We know Luzianne fans are going to love what’s to come.”
If you know of a Louisiana-made food product you'd like to see featured in this series, email Robin Miller at romiller@theadvocate.com.