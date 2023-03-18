The first time Stephanie Morace was asked to tie a balloon, she went straight to YouTube.
"I was an engineer. I'd never even tied a balloon before I was 30 years old," she recently recalled, with a laugh. "That’s how bad I was with balloons."
Looking at how Morace's career has panned out, that she was ever a stranger to balloons is hard to believe. Morace is the driving force behind Baton Rouge Balloonatics, a company that uses the humble latex rubber balloon to create all kinds of art and decoration.
Along with her partner Ernest McGhee, Morace attends business openings, parties and special events. The pair create designs that are limited only by the scope of their imagination. Recent works include everything from small, intricate animals, to sprawling displays that cover the walls of businesses and the fronts of hotels.
For Morace, the YouTube experience turned out to be a gateway, as what started off as a hobby quickly began encroaching on other aspects of her life.
"During my lunch break in the office I would always be making balloons," she recalled. "I'd close my office doors and from the outside you'd hear 'squeak, squeak, squeak'."
After two years she gave in and turned balloon making into a full-time occupation. She hasn't looked back since.
It's now a seven-day-a-week operation, averaging somewhere around 10 to 15 events a week.
"Right now it's balloon garlands and arches that keep us the busiest," she said. "We also do a lot of birthday parties, making sculptures and things like that, and we do face paint as well."
Balloonatics, incidentally, is a term used by balloon makers all over the world. The community appears to be a relatively close one, with those in the industry often gathering at conventions around the country to swap notes, meet and greet, and work on displays together.
For one, last July's Balloon Wonderland event in Orlando sticks in Morace's memory. More than 400 balloon artists gathered to reproduce the village of Give Kids the World, a resort in Central Florida where children with critical illnesses (and their families) are treated to weeklong free vacations. The proceeds went to the charity.
"It was gigantic," she said. "Everywhere you looked it was balloons, balloons, balloons. Even just our little section … you could see why it took so long."
One of the key drawing cards of being a balloonatic, as it were, is the creativity involved. Often, Morace will need to come up with an idea in response to a request pretty much on the spot.
"You can't just keep making the same thing over and over again," she said.
"You’ve got to constantly grow if you want to stay relevant. There's never a boring day. People will call and say 'Hey, I need a 10-foot alligator, have you ever made one before?' And I say 'Well, no, but I can figure it out.' Your brain is constantly on."
Which begs the question: has she ever been stumped? One culprit immediately comes to mind.
"The worst thing I ever made — I'd only been doing it for a few years at the time — was when some kid asked for Barney," she said, with a laugh.
"You have purple balloons and you have pink balloons, but Barney is somewhere in the middle. So we went purple and he just ended up looking like a big purple gorilla," Morace said.
She said the guest of honor pretended to like the creation, but that it was awful.
"And now I've found out that they're bringing Barney back and I'm having the most anxiety," she said. "Of course, that was when I first started and haven’t done it since, so I feel like I could figure it out. But still."
It's all, she admitted, a pretty long way from her previous life as an engineer. She calls it the best job in the world, though stressed that, for those keen on a life in the balloon world, having a backup plan is a wise idea.
"You never know," she said. "Sometimes you think you know where your life's going to go, and then all of a sudden you quit and join the circus. That’s a thing. So when kids tell me 'I want to be a balloon lady when I grow up,' I say to get your engineering degree first, then go join the circus.
"Have a fallback plan for sure."